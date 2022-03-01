Statement On Ukraine By Leaders Of NZ’s Four Main Christian Churches

Press Release – Joint Media Statement

Leaders of New Zealand’s four main Christian denominations have released a statement on Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Statement on Ukraine

Across the globe people are horrified by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

In a region that learnt the devastating lessons of war last century, the pattern has the tragic possibility of repeating. It flies in the face of much of the progress in peaceful coexistence that Europe has made in recent decades.

Once again, on European soil, we see the rights and wellbeing of millions of ordinary people trampled on by an aggressive and entitled leader.

It also flies in the face of the Jesus-values of peace-making. In this instance, those values call us to stand against violence and stand with the oppressed.

Those values call for de-escalation and peace talks.

They call for humility and kindness.

As Christians we stand in solidarity with the vast chorus of voices calling for the aggression to end and the peaceful solutions to begin.

Signed:

Right Rev Hamish Galloway Andrew Doubleday

Moderator President

Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand Methodist Church of New Zealand

Cardinal John A Dew Archbishop Don Tamihere &

Catholic Church Archbishop of Wellington, Archbishop Philip Richardson

New Zealand Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia

