Tongan Artists Raise Funds For Tonga Relief

Press Release – Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust

Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust Collaborates with Aotearoa-based Tongan Artists to Raise Funds for Tonga Relief <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2202/4ac4df95d191fecfc6b2.jpeg” width=”569″ height=”720″> Telly Tuita, Expulsion from …

Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust Collaborates with Aotearoa-based Tongan Artists to Raise Funds for Tonga Relief

Telly Tuita, Expulsion from Paradise, 2019

Following the devastating aftermath of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga, Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust has rallied together with Aotearoa-based Tongan artists for the Tautai Tonga Relief Fundraiser, in efforts to provide relief and support for the people of Tonga.

Special-edition poster prints by these artists will be available for purchase for a limited time. All proceeds will go to Red Cross Tonga to support the people of Tonga in this time of need.

From Monday 28 February until Sunday 20 March, the Tautai Tonga Relief Fundraiser will be live at Tautai.org, offering prints of new and existing original work by: Tai Nimo; Tui Emma Gillies and Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows; Sione Faletau; Kalisolaite ‘Uhila; Serval Fandango; Uhila Nai; Telly Tuita; Meleseini Faleafa; The Doctor; Jalaina Hitchen; Melissa Gilbert; ‘Ahota’e’iloa Toetu’u; Hulita Koloi; and Kasi Valu with Toi Whakaari Students.

Tautai Director Courtney Sina Meredith says, “The Kingdom of Tonga has been devastated by this eruption, with ongoing impacts on communication, infrastructure and even food crops. Two months on, there is still an urgent need for support. Mālō ‘aupito to these wonderful artists for their generosity and rallying together to offer a beautiful range of exclusive prints to help raise funds for our kāinga in Tonga.”

All prints will be priced at $50 +gst ($57.50), and will be available only for the three-week period of the fundraiser, making a rare opportunity to purchase work from these artists as well as support the ongoing relief efforts in Tonga. Tautai will continue to support relief efforts as best we can going forward and we welcome further ideas from the Tongan community as we unite to provide aid, care and ‘ofa.

About Tautai

“Great art feeds a family for generations.” – Tautai Founding Patron, Fatu Feu’u

Located in Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand, Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust is a charitable trust dedicated to championing Pacific arts and artists. Tautai was formed in the 1980s when leading Samoan artist Fatu Feu’u and his peers came together with a shared aspiration to support and promote Pacific visual artists. In the years since, Tautai has grown to become Aotearoa’s premiere Pacific arts organisation with a multidisciplinary focus. The Trust brings artists and the wider Tautai aiga together through a range of events and activities locally and globally.

Proudly supported by Creative New Zealand and Foundation North, Tautai is able to provide unique opportunities for the Moana arts community. Situated in the heart of Auckland’s CBD on Karangahape Road, Tautai’s newly expanded premises now includes a gallery space dedicated to showcasing the works of contemporary Pacific creatives all year round. In addition, Tautai’s full programme of activities and events include live-streamed artist talks and performances, a brand-new international strategy, workshops, internships and partnership initiatives that encourage growth in the sector.

Tautai draws on the Samoan word for navigator and illustrates the organisation’s commitment to guiding Pacific arts in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url