Quest Poised For Further Expansion With Four New Properties Opening In 2022/23

The last two years have been challenging for both the business and travel sectors, with COVID restrictions impacting on both international and national travel. But for Quest Apartment Hotels New Zealand (Quest), 2020 – 2021 was a period of record growth in capacity for the locally owned and operated company.

In the last 18 months, and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Quest has continued to thrive and has opened four new properties: Quest Palmerston North, Quest Takapuna, Quest Mt Eden, and Quest Queenstown.

Over the next 18 months Quest New Zealand will be opening a further four new apartment hotels:

· Quest 256 Lambton, opening June 2022

· Quest Hastings, opening September 2022

· Quest on Cambridge, opening October 2022

· Quest Mt Maunganui, opening March 2023

So how has Quest New Zealand (Quest) managed to open four new Quest Apartment Hotels, begin construction of another four, and achieved record occupancy rates across New Zealand during such a turbulent period?

For 22 years, Quest has been offering stylish, spacious, and well-appointed accommodation in locations designed specifically to meet the needs of the extended-stay corporate and business travelers; it’s a winning formula. But there’s more to it than that as Adrian Turner, Group General Manager, Quest New Zealand and Fiji, explained;

“Quest was established to fill a gap in the market for accommodation that offered convenient locations, flexible and spacious living solutions, and reliable standards. When you book a stay at any Quest property, you know you can expect us to fulfil our promise to provide the very best in serviced apartments. So as a trusted brand within the business community, when COVID hit, we chose to say ‘no’ to being an MIQ provider and instead doubled down on ensuring that our guests would be as safe as they could when staying with us and ensuring that our guests had whatever they need to be as effective and efficient as they could be when they were travelling – which is key for businesses wanting to look after their staff and maintain productivity.”

In addition to the carefully chosen locations near key business hubs this included adding additional cleaning services, ultra-fast wi-fi included with in the room rate, and developing a shopping service so that guests arrive to a fully stocked kitchen.

The Quest Network in New Zealand now turns over more than $75 million dollars per annum and has more than two billion dollars of property and business assets under its system. Turner has said that whilst the new growth is great, it is the quality of stakeholder relationships, with its customers/client sources, franchisees, landlords and the community in general that Quest has established over the past 20 years which has been tested and only further strengthened over the past two years, that is the real underlying value.

“All of our properties are locally owned and operated – the Franchise Director lives locally; they employ local people; and they support local businesses with the pantry shopping and restaurant chargeback services we offer. It all benefits local businesses and drives the local economy. This means we know what an impact Kiwis traveling and having face to face meetings can have on the local economy. So, we’re looking forward to 2022 and the impact that the new COVID management frameworks will have.”

