Lowest International Travel Numbers In 50 Years

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border in 2021 was the lowest for a calendar year since 1971, Stats NZ said today.

There were 826,400 border crossings in 2021, made up of 398,600 arrivals and 427,800 departures. The total number of border crossings reached 14.2 million in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were in place throughout 2021, keeping traveller numbers low,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“Travel bubbles with Australia and the Cook Islands in the middle of the year saw numbers lift, before travel bubbles popped in mid-August. Over three-quarters of trips made in 2021 took place during the months of April to August, while the travel bubbles were in effect.”

