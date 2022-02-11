Big Push To Boost Immunity This Weekend Across Tāmaki Makaurau

Press Release – NRHCC

People over the age of 18 are being encouraged to put aside a little time this weekend to join the close to 600,000 Aucklanders who have now received their booster dose.

All community vaccination centres are open and there are multiple pop-up events, big and small, taking place right across the city, including a large tamariki-focussed event being held at a south Auckland marae.

NRHCC director of operations, Matt Hannant, says with Omicron cases in the community rising, it’s vital that people who are due for their booster dose receive it as soon as possible.

“There is plenty of capacity for those who had their second dose at least three months ago to get their booster at all vaccination sites, as well as at pop-up events.

“With close to 400 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city, many Aucklanders have been opting to head to their local GP or pharmacy to get their booster. They have also been choosing to bring along their tamariki aged 5 to 11 to get their first dose.

The vaccination of 5-11 year olds has also hit a significant milestone this week with over 50 percent of those eligible having now received their first doses of the vaccine.

“We are pleased to have hit this milestone so early on in the rollout especially now that many children have returned to school.

“We are obviously always striving for bigger numbers though and fully expect this to rise over the next couple of weeks with additional tamariki-focused events taking place across Counties Manukau.

“Tomorrow, parents and caregivers of tamariki at 27 local schools are being encouraged to head along to an event at Manurewa Marae. We’ve worked through these schools to provide parents and caregivers with the information they need to feel confidence in making this decision for their tamariki. ”

A number of other similar events are planned over the next few weeks.

Whānau can also head along to the following events this weekend:

· Glen Innes Campervan, Fri 11 Feb, 9am-2pm, Pak’n’Save, 182 Apirana Avenue, Glen Innes

· Youth Horizon – Pop-Up, Sat 12 Feb, 9:30am-4:30pm, 3 Rata Street, New Lynn

· Softball – Rosedale Pop-up, Sat 12 Feb, 9am – 2pm, 1 Jack Hinton Drive, Rosedale

· St Marys Mackillop Drive Through, Sat 12 Feb, 10am – 2pm, 10-12 McNaughton Ave, Māngere

· Free Church of Tonga – Mounga ‘Olive Pop-up, Sat 12 Feb, 8:30am-5pm, 47 Favona Road, Māngere

· Manurewa School & Community Event, Sat 12 Feb, 10am-3pm, Manurewa Marae, 81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park

· Port Waikato Drive Through, Sat 12 Feb, 9am-3pm, 21A Stack Road, Port Waikato

· Yes – Youth with Disabilities Event, Mon 14 Feb, 2pm – 5pm, Shore Junction

· Wesley Primary School Drive Through, Mon 14 Feb, 9am – 2pm, 24 Potter Avenue, Mt Roskill

This information is also available on our website: vaccinateforauckland.nz

People can walk in or drive up to all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. There are currently close to 400 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings will be available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

