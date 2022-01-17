SLSNR Weekend Patrol Statistics 15-16 January 2022
Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region
Here's a summary of activity from Northern region beaches from over the weekend. Due to warnings issued by Civil Defence after the earthquakes in Tonga, Lifeguards did not raise flags on East Coast beaches in the North Island.
People were pulled from rips and holes at beaches across the region including Muriwai (four rescues), Bethells (one rescue, one assist), Kariaotahi (one assist) and Raglan (two assists). All patients were returned safely to shore and required no further assistance from lifeguards.
Orewa performed an after hours rescue for a male swimmer who required assistance from the water due to experiencing chest pain. He was cared for by lifeguards until an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.
Lifeguards from Mairangi Bay, Bethells and United North Piha provided some Major First Aid support for beachgoers. Wenderholm, Red Beach and Muriwai treated patients for minor cuts.
Long Bay lifeguards conducted two searches for missing children who were quickly found.
Activity Summary
Summary Table – 16 January 2022
No. of people rescued 5
No. of people assisted 3
No. of major first aids 3
No. of minor first aids 7
No. of searches 2
No. of preventatives 305
No. of public involved 3,137
No. of peak head count 7,377
No. of hours worked 1,468
Summary Table – 15-16 January 2022
No. of people rescued 12
No. of people assisted 42
No. of major first aids 5
No. of minor first aids 15
No. of searches 2
No. of preventatives 513
No. of public involved 4,799
No. of peak head count 13,727
No. of hours worked 2,915
