NZDF Update From Tonga

The New Zealand Defence Force is continuing to support relief efforts in Tonga following the undersea eruption and tsunami earlier this month.

From surveying harbour entrances and supplying fresh drinking water, to delivering supplies by air and refuelling partner navies, we’ve been assisting New Zealand’s response by providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief to the people of Tonga.

Captain Simon Griffiths, the Commanding Officer of HMNZS Aotearoa, provides an update on the NZDF’s efforts in support of Tonga here http://bit.ly/nzdf-media-tonga along with our latest imagery.

For further information on our response, please check here http://www.nzdf.mil.nz/tonga-response.

