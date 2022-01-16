National Advisory: Message No. 4: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

Press Release – National Emergency Management Agency

Message No: 4 Issued 19:06 16 January 2022 This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event. The National Advisory issued following the large eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’pai in Tonga is cancelled. The advice …Message No: 4

Issued 19:06 16 January 2022

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

The National Advisory issued following the large eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’pai in Tonga is cancelled.

The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for up to another 24 hours in some locations around the entire country. People should remain vigilant and take extra precautions with regards to beach and ocean activities.

