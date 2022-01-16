Mauao Base Track Closure – Sunday 16 January

Press Release – Tauranga City Council

Mauao base track will be closed today as a precaution due to strong and unpredictable surges following a large volcanic eruption in Tonga, as well as higher than normal swells generated by Cyclone Cody. This closure is to ensure public safety. Signage …Mauao base track will be closed today as a precaution due to strong and unpredictable surges following a large volcanic eruption in Tonga, as well as higher than normal swells generated by Cyclone Cody.

This closure is to ensure public safety. Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points.

The closure will be reassessed tomorrow.

