Pacific Scoop
Network

Mauao Base Track Closure – Sunday 16 January

January 16, 2022Pacific Press Releases

Press Release – Tauranga City Council

Mauao base track will be closed today as a precaution due to strong and unpredictable surges following a large volcanic eruption in Tonga, as well as higher than normal swells generated by Cyclone Cody. This closure is to ensure public safety. Signage …Mauao base track will be closed today as a precaution due to strong and unpredictable surges following a large volcanic eruption in Tonga, as well as higher than normal swells generated by Cyclone Cody.

This closure is to ensure public safety. Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points.

The closure will be reassessed tomorrow.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: