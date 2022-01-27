Livelihood Sector Committee Assists Lord Howe Settlement With Relief Food Supplies

Press Release – Solomon Islands MAL

Lord Howe settlement in Central Honiara is the latest isolated community within Honiara’s Emergency Zone to have received assistance of food supplies from the Livelihood Sector Committee (LSC) since the covid-19 community transmission outbreak was declared.

Food supplies/kits delivered to 71 household with an estimated 519 individuals in the community (Lord Howe settlement) on Tuesday 25th January 2022 include:

38 bags of 18.14kg Solrais

8 bags of 18.14kg Island Sun Calrose rice

50 bags of 9.07kg Island Sun Calrose rice

36 cartons of White Flex Tuna (medium tins)

30 cartons of Maggie noodles; 25 cartons of beef noodles

30 cartons of Navy biscuits

9 bags of cassava (40kg each)

The committee also assisted MV Ortega crews and passengers on Monday 24th January 2022. Food kits and water delivered to MV Ortega, providing essential provisions for 85 crew and passengers of the ship were:

15 bags of 18.14kg Solrais

12 cartons of White Flex Tuna (medium tins)

100 cartons of 0.55 litre SASA water

1 bag of cassava (40kg)

LSC also provided similar assistance of food supplies and water to crews on-board COVID-19 stricken vessel MV Awka which anchored in the Point Cruz Harbour with last Sunday, 23rd January 2022.

The LSC of the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) is co-headed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners.

“During this lockdown the Committee is closely monitoring and assessing the situation and will respond accordingly in the form of food and water relief response to ships on lockdown, to isolated communities and households, and relief response to the general public,” Chairman of the Livelihood Sector Committee, Michael Ho’ota said.

He said food distribution in Honiara’s emergency zone which is now under a four days lockdown period will depend on thorough assessment of the communities but the most vulnerable and those with special needs will be prioritize.

“Responses from the distribution team could be slow because we are working with careful consideration to Covid-19 protocols base upon advice by Ministry of Health and Medical Service (MHMS),” Mr Ho’ota clarified.

He said depending on the level of infections (community or household), the LSC response teams have to be dressed to adhere to safety procedures for the safety of the response team as well as the recipients and the general public.

“We (LSC) appeals for patients, understanding and cooperation from the general public as we are now in a real pandemic situation and the LSC has to respond effectively but carefully so as not to expose our officers as well as the general public to the corona virus.

“We are doing our best to provide food relief to those in great need in a timely manner,” he said.

Co-head by Ministries of Agriculture and Fisheries the Committee (LSC) is working closely with Honiara City Council (HCC) on the food delivery mechanism to ensure food relief assistance is delivered to those families within the Honiara Emergency Zone who may be in dire need of food supply during the four days lockdown from 6pm Tuesday 25th to 6:00pm Saturday 29th 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr Ho’ota on behalf of the government acknowledged the assistance provided by donor partners, business houses in Honiara, Market Vendor Association and individuals who have step in with food assistance and logistic support over the past days to compliment the Committee’s preparation for the lockdown.

