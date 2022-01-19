Countdown Support For Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal

Press Release – Countdown

From today, Countdown stores across Aotearoa will be accepting donations on behalf of the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal to help provide essential supplies and assistance to the people of Tonga and affected surrounding islands.

Customers can also show their support by rounding up the total of their in-store purchases, with the difference going to New Zealand Red Cross to help provide safe drinking water, food, shelter, and disaster relief for communities impacted by the eruption and tsunami. Countdown has kicked off the appeal with a donation of $20,000.

“Many of our team have friends and whānau in Tonga and we know how concerned they are for their welfare. Helping out with Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal fundraising efforts is one way we can show our support for not only our team, but our island neighbours too.

“We absolutely appreciate that not everyone is in a position to donate, but if you can, even the smallest amount will help make a difference,” says Kiri Hannifin, Director of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability.

People can also donate online to the Pacific Tsunami Appeal through the Red Cross website

Countdown is a founding partner of the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Response Alliance which was established in 2021 in response to increasing frequency and intensity of disasters in Aotearoa and around the globe. This enables Red Cross to provide welfare and practical support to help impacted communities and individuals when they need it most.

