Another Week Of Summer Sun, But We’re Keeping An Eye On The Pacific

MetService is forecasting a settled, summery week of weather for most people in Aotearoa, but are keeping a close eye on a tropical cyclone near Fiji.

Tropical Cyclone Cody, named by the Fiji Meteorological Service this (Monday) morning, is a category 1 storm that is forecast to meander over the seas to the south of Fiji, but is unlikely to impact us in New Zealand this week.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan explains “There is still a high amount of uncertainty surrounding the impact that this system may have in a week’s time, but we are monitoring it closely and will keep everyone updated.”

“However, based off current information we can say with more confidence that there is a risk of high waves and strong easterly winds along the east coast of Northland this weekend,” Corrigan elaborates.

High pressure maintains control over our weather this week, bringing dry conditions aside from the odd shower here and there – overall a great week for spending time outdoors.

Maximum temperatures hover around the mid to high twenties, but a change to southerly winds forecast for the middle of the week will cool things off a bit. This change will be most noticeable along the east coasts where temperatures will struggle to get up to 20C.

“People going along to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to watch Ross Taylor’s final match can enjoy sunny skies and warm temperatures today and tomorrow, but cooler conditions and the odd shower are expected during the final two days,” comments Corrigan.

