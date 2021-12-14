NZ Women Of Influence Finalist Releases Collection Of Indigenous Women In Historic Book

Press Release – Elizabeth Heritage

An iconic book celebrating the stories of 100 Indigenous women has already received more than 1,500 orders. The book’s author, photographer and creator of NUKU, Qiane Matata-Sipu, has recently been announced as a Finalist in the Culture & Arts Category of the 2021 NZ Women of Influence Awards.

Reputedly the first of its kind for Aotearoa (a book made by and completely about Indigenous women), the self-published book features an impressive mix of local unsung heroes and globally recognised names. Available in stores now, it forms the final part of the 3-year mostly-self-funded project, NUKU.

NUKU is a creative and social impact storytelling kaupapa profiling 100 Indigenous wāhine across Aotearoa, through portrait photography, audio podcast, moving images, art exhibitions and live events. The wāhine of the NUKU100 work across diverse sectors including social services, environment, entrepreneurship, media, arts, health, sport, academia, gender equality and advocacy for Indigenous land rights, systems and practices.

The 100 women featured range in age from just fourteen years old to mid-seventies and represent Māori, Moriori, Janajati (India), Acolhua (Mexico), Wiradjuri (Aboriginal), Samoan, Cook Islands, Niuean, Tongan, Fijian, Papua New Guinean and Kanaka Maoli (Hawaii) heritage.

NUKU was created in 2018 by journalist, photographer and social activist Qiane Matata-Sipu after the loss of her grandmother and a lengthy battle with infertility. The mission of NUKU is to change the narrative for future generations by amplifying the voices of Indigenous women, in turn changing the perception of Indigenous women and empowering Indigenous women to change the way they perceive themselves.

“This pukapuka is a powerful and important snapshot of Indigenous wahine today. Through wide-ranging voices this ambitious social documentary allows readers to obtain authentic insight into life as an Indigenous woman like never before. NUKU supports wāhine to transform thinking, transfer and gain knowledge across generations and uncover layers to cultural identity.” Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki Te Ahiwaru me Te Akitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao and the Cook Islands).

The book has already garnered the attention of customers internationally. Qiane was surprised to see a growing number of orders being made in Australia, Hong Kong, the UK and the United States, despite postage costing up to NZD$65 for some international couriers.

The launch of the NUKU book comes at a poignant time in history as nations begin to face their colonial pasts, and Indigenous stories, languages and values become more visible. NUKU prioritises the voices of Indigenous wāhine redefining success, presenting empowering images, amplifying their stories, and prioritising Indigenous values to achieve Indigenous visions.

To launch the stunning self-published book, NUKU: Stories of 100 Indigenous Women, Qiane has partnered with Nui Creative to tour the book nationwide in early 2022. With celebrations taking place around the country, locations and dates will be announced at www.nukuwomen.co.nz.

