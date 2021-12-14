NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams End For 2021

Press Release – New Zealand Qualifications Authority

NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams for 2021 have come to an end this afternoon, with the last exams being for NCEA Level 2 Social Studies, Level 3 Music Studies and New Zealand Scholarship Spanish.

“Over the last four weeks, students across New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue were entered for 129 exam sessions”, says NZQA Deputy Chief Executive Assessment, Andrea Gray.

“After another disrupted year, NZQA congratulates students for all their hard work, and wishes them a relaxing summer.”

“NZQA would like to thank whānau, teachers, schools and exam centre staff, who have again played vital roles in supporting students through the disruption arising from COVID-19.”

More than 32,000 digital exams were completed in 2021, a significant increase from 2020. Digital exams were available in 24 subjects across NCEA Levels 1, 2 and 3 this year, compared to 21 subjects in 2020.

This year NZQA offered the first digital New Zealand Scholarship exam, for Media Studies. With the exam successfully delivered to students at 20 schools, NZQA aims to offer more digital exams for Scholarship in future.

NCEA results will be released online on 20 January 2022 and New Zealand Scholarship results will be released on 10 February 2022.

“There is information on the NZQA website to support students who might be feeling nervous about their results, or concerned they may not achieve the credits they need.”

“When results are released, students will be able to see their final grades, and how many Learning Recognition Credits they have earned,” Andrea Gray says.

“Students will also be able to see their marked NCEA exam papers online from 25 January, rather than receiving them in the mail. This change not only reduces the exam process’ environmental footprint, but will allow students to more quickly view their responses and apply for a review or reconsideration if they believe an error has been made in marking.”

To prepare for the release of results, NZQA’s secure Student Login will be unavailable from 10 January until results are available on 20 January.

“We recommend students practise logging into the Student Login before Christmas, so on the day results are released, they won’t be held back by trying to find their login details or reset their password,” Andrea Gray says.

Students can visit the Student Exam Hub for more information about accessing results.

