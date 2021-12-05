Cook Islands Border Still Opening To Kiwis On 14 January 2022

Press Release – Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

Quarantine and isolation-free travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands will still resume on 14 January 2022, despite a child in MIQ in Rarotonga returning a weak positive on Friday.

“It’s definitely still full steam ahead for the border re-opening,” said Graeme West, General Manager of Cook Islands Tourism Corporation Australasia. “The child was part of a repatriation flight from New Zealand, and all 176 passengers are in managed quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Neither the child nor his family are symptomatic. We are confident that it is contained at the border and there is a very low risk of the virus getting into the community.”

Mr West said since the travel bubble resumption was announced last month, bookings have been building steadily as people appreciated the luxury of having a tropical island holiday without any form of isolation. “The Cook Islands remains the only country that people in New Zealand will be able to travel to and from without any quarantine or self-isolation at either end of their trip, “ he said.

Mr West said managing the health and safety of Cook Islanders and visitors has been the Government’s top priority since the start of the pandemic. “99% of the population 12 years and over have had their first shot and 96% are fully vaccinated. Booster shots are starting soon and the vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years should start early next year.”

Requirements for travel to the Cook Islands from 14 January 2022 are:

Vaccinated travellers only

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated. Once children 5-11 years of age in the Cook Islands and NZ are vaccinated, they will be allowed to visit.

COVID-19 test required before departure

Visitors must take a COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before departure and show the negative result at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted, but travellers will undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before boarding their flight from Rarotonga to Aitutaki.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors will be required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 72 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers will be required to download the Cooksafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal Cooksafe QR code card given on arrival.

FAQs for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel & will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

