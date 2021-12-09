All Three Auckland DHBs Hit 90 Per Cent First Dose Milestone For Pacific

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Auckland’s eligible Pacific population has successfully hit 90 per cent first dose vaccinations across all three of the city’s DHBs.

Counties Manukau DHB, with the largest Pacific population (over 116,000) in New Zealand, has joined Auckland and Waitematā DHBs in reaching the first-dose milestone. Comparatively, Auckland DHB has close to 47,000 Pacific people and Waitematā has over 37,000.

NRHCC Pacific Lead Meg Poutasi said: “It’s wonderful news and a testament to highly responsive community mobilisation, Pacific provider expertise in outreach, and the result of many months of hard work and long hours.

“It’s been wonderful to see our multiple Pacific communities mobilise across the board. Our vaccination events have in fact been celebrations of all sizes, with buses, campervans and neighbourhood outreach meeting communities where they are. Our young people in particular in the last few months have been impressive in proactively activating their networks and friends to protect themselves and their aiga.

“Our Pacific health provider partners, church leaders and community organisers have been instrumental week in and week out, in bringing the vaccine to our people. Without their efforts, we would not have reached this milestone at this speed and prior to Christmas.”

Ms Poutasi wished to also acknowledge the tireless support of the Pacific Collective, who responded to the initial outbreak in March 2021 and have remained in support of the families since.

“The Collective has led regional Pacific vaccination efforts.

“We wish to thank The Fono, Southseas Healthcare, Bader Drive Doctors, the Tongan Health Society (Langimalie), Southpoint Doctors, Pasefika Family Health Group and Integrated Mt Wellington.”

Counties Manukau DHB Chief Executive Margie Apa said it’s a significant achievement that Pacific communities should be extremely proud of.

“Over 180,000 Pacific people in metro Auckland have now had their first dose, this puts our Pacific families in a positive position ahead of the border opening next week and the Christmas holidays.

“We’re now turning our attention to encouraging those who have had their first dose three weeks ago, to get their second dose as soon as possible.”

This weekend is again set to be busy with the following events happening across the city:

· Trevor Hoskins Drive Park – Fri 10 Dec, 10am – 3pm, Trevor Hoskings Drive Park, Wiri

· Massey Ave Carpark – Fri 10 Dec, 9:30am – 2pm, Massey Ave Carpark, Pukekohe

· Counties Manukau Sports Event – Fri 10 -Sat 11 Dec, 12pm – 5pm, Manukau Sports Bowl, Clover Park

· Whanau Ora Drive in Xmas Super Vaxx concert – Saturday 8 Dec, 8am – 8pm, 8 Great South Rd, Takanini

· Rally your village – Sat 11 Dec, 9am – 5pm, Otara Flea Market

· Trust Stadium – Drive Thru – Sat 11 Dec, 9am – 5pm, Central Park Drive, Henderson

· Mega Vax Pacific (MVP) Tonga – Sat 11 Dec, 8:30am – 5pm, 143 Favona Road, Favona

· St Annes Church – Manurewa – Sat 11 Dec, 8:30am – 5pm. 126 Russell Road, Manurewa

· Gotcha Shot 3 (Methodist Youth Vaccination Event) – Sat 11 Dec, 8:30am – 5pm, 34 Orly Avenue, Mangere

· Gotcha Shot Toks 3 Event – Sat 11 Dec, 8:30am – 4:30pm, 244 East Tamaki Road, Otara

· Gulf Harbour Yacht Club – Sun 12 Dec, 9am – 3pm, Gulf Harbour

People can otherwise head to one of 300+ GPs and pharmacies involved in the roll-out or walk in to any of our vaccination centres this weekend. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

If you’re over 18 years old and it’s been at least six months since your second dose, you are now eligible for a booster dose. You can book an appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website or by calling 0800 28 29 26. Booster doses are available at all community vaccination centres and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

And for those wanting to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, bookings can now be made online at Book My Vaccine. Here’s a link to an interactive map showing the list of vaccination sites across Tāmaki Makaurau that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: vaccinateforauckland.nz

