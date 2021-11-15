Usp Pro-chancellor And Chair Of Council Honoured For His Service At 92nd Usp Council Meeting

Press Release – University Of South Pacific

Outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Mr Winston Thompson receives the plauque from Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Giulio Paunga during the 92nd USP Council Meeting. During the 92nd meeting of the USP Council, held virtually between 11th and 12th …



Outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Mr Winston Thompson receives the plauque from Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Giulio Paunga during the 92nd USP Council Meeting.

During the 92nd meeting of the USP Council, held virtually between 11th and 12th November 2021, the USP Council farewelled its Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Mr. Winston Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was presented with a plaque as a token of gratitude for his longstanding service to the University.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President (VCP), Professor Pal Ahluwalia speaking from Nauru wished the outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council well on his departure on the conclusion of his second term on 31st December 2021.

“I speak on behalf of the senior management team and want to thank you for your service at the University. It is a small gift that we want to present to you on behalf of the Council and management and I hope the next phase of your retirement will be fruitful,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor, while addressing his last Council meeting as Chair, said he was honoured to serve the University as its Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council.

“This is my last meeting in the Council and I honour the privilege to chair the Council for the past six years. It has been progressive during this period with the University’s considerable challenges. I wish the future Pro-Chancellor every success in the role of Chair of Council,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council expressed his sincere gratitude to the Council and Senior Management Team.

“That was completely unexpected but it is greatly appreciated. I would like to thank the ViceChancellor and the Senior Management for this gesture. It is a memento that will find a prominent place in my accommodation,” he said.

The Deputy Pro-Chancellor & Deputy Chair of Council, Professor Pat Walsh thanked the outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council for service to the University.

“Chairing the University Council is always challenging and it has been a particularly challenging one as you have noted over the last year or two. Thank you for your contribution and I wish you well for the future,” he said.

USP Students Association Representative, Mr. Viliame Naulivou said, “We acknowledge the ProChancellor and Chair of Council, Mr. Winston Thompson and the Council for working closely with the Association to ensure that we are all well informed on the matters relating to the University”.

Mr. Thompson was first appointed in 2016 and re-appointed as Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council of USP on 1st January 2019, for a further three-year terrm. He also served for 9 years as Chair of the University Grants Committee from 2006 to 2015.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url