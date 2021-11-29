Statement By Forum SG On The Situation In The Solomon Islands

Press Release – Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

28th Nov, 2021, PIF-SUVA — The Solomon Islands is a valued member of the Pacific Islands Forum and as part of the Forum Family, it is with deep regret that we have watched the evolving situation in Honiara. I am especially concerned by the deaths …28th Nov, 2021, PIF-SUVA— The Solomon Islands is a valued member of the Pacific Islands Forum and as part of the Forum Family, it is with deep regret that we have watched the evolving situation in Honiara.

I am especially concerned by the deaths reported so far, and note the importance of the rule of law and safety of all communities through this difficult time. The Forum remains in close contact with the Government of the Solomon Islands and stands ready to provide any support that may be required.

Indeed, peace and security in our respective member countries is inextricably linked to peace and stability at the regional level. The Boe and Biketawa Declarations of our Forum Leaders attest to the priority of peace for our one Blue Pacific.

I am encouraged by the support that has been shown by both Australia and Papua New Guinea and I remain confident in the Government of the day to resolve the situation at hand and in the interest of its people.

I recognise that the national situation remains fluid at this stage and I urge all parties to continue to demonstrate patience and adherence to the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution of the Solomon Islands.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Government and the people of the Solomon Islands.

