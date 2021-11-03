Pasifika Sports Stars Want Their Community To ‘Stay In The Game – Get The Shot’

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Some of the biggest names in Pasifika sport have joined forces to support a vaccination drive for young Pasifika to encourage them to Stay in the Game Get the shot so they can get back on the playing fields this summer. The group, now known as the …

Some of the biggest names in Pasifika sport have joined forces to support a vaccination drive for young Pasifika to encourage them to ‘Stay in the Game – Get the shot’ so they can get back on the playing fields this summer.

The group, now known as the Pasifika Sports Collective, officially launched today in Māngere, throwing their support behind a weekend vaccination event at the Māngere Hawks Rugby League Club.

The vaccination event, targeting young Pasifika aged 12-34, will run over two days from Friday 5 to Saturday 6 November with music, food and spot prizes.

Saturday will also be 21 days since Super Saturday, so the team is encouraging those who got their first doses at that event to come back down on 6 November and get fully immunised for the summer.

Legends like former All Black Namulau’ulu Alama Ieremia, former Manu Samoa captain Lemalu Semo Sititi, Auckland Blues and former Kiwi and Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, former Silver Fern and coach of Samoa Vagana Linda Vagana, boxing legend Faumuina To’aletai David Tua and former Kiwi Ferns captain and now head of Women’s New Zealand Rugby League Luisa Avaiki Tavesivesi (MNZM) have all thrown their support behind the event.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Hon. Aupito William Sio was also present at the launch event to support the sporting legends in their quest to get more young people vaccinated.

He said: “Our communities have done a wonderful job in mobilising people to get vaccinated during this latest outbreak but we still have work to do to ensure our young people are protected. It’s wonderful that these sporting legends are stepping out to get these young people vaccinated.”

Pasifika Sports Collective Lead, and former Manu Samoa captain Lemalu Semo Sititi added: “We know just how important it is to our young people to get back out on the playing fields, courts and beaches this summer so this is about encouraging them to get themselves and their teammates vaccinated and protected so they can ‘Stay in the Game’.”

His words were echoed by the plethora of sporting icons gathered at the Māngere Hawks grounds today.

Auckland Blues coach and former All Black Ieremia said: “We obviously want everyone in our communities to be vaccinated to ensure we can get back to the sport we love and the activities we thrive on. We’re particularly keen to focus on those young people, many of whom are at that age where sport and physical activity play a really important part in their lives. Our message to them all is to come along on Friday and Saturday, bring your team mates and get yourselves protected, let’s do it for our whole community.”

Former Silver Fern Linda Vagana said for Pasifika it’s even more important to get your whole team protected: “We live in big households with all of our families around us, from older people through to our children and extended families. We need to make sure we get vaccinated so those bigger family bubbles are fully protected. Now is the time to step forward and do it for your family and your community.”

For boxing great Tua, vaccination also has a strong personal health connection: “I am immunocompromised so it was a no brainer for me to get vaccinated, I needed to ensure I protected my own health. I’m only fully protected when the whole family bubble around me is protected too, so that’s why we’re telling our young people to get along this weekend – Stay in the Game – Get the Shot and protect your whole family as well as your wider team.”

For new Auckland Blue signing, Tuivasa-Sheck, vaccination was an imperative: “I am the main bread winner in my family, if I can’t get back out on the playing field and continue to do what I do, then I can’t support my family, so getting vaccinated was a simple choice for me. As a leader, I also had no hesitation in supporting this event because those of us with a profile also have a responsibility to step up and show our supporters and communities that vaccination is the right thing to do, so I’m really happy to be supporting this project.”

The event this week is also supported by most of the country’s leading sporting codes, with NZ Rugby, NZ Rugby League, NZ Football, Auckland Blues, Auckland Basketball and Auckland Netball all providing their support with spot prizes.

The group is hoping to see at least 1,000 people come along to get vaccinated for their first or second. They’ll be there to greet people when they turn up and will be helping with the sausage sizzle as well as stepping up for a few photos if needed.

A range of community sports clubs are also set to benefit from the Collective’s work, with donations going back to the club for every club member who is vaccinated.

Leading Pasifika health provider Bader Drive Doctors will run Friday and Saturday’s drive-through and walk0in at the Māngere Hawks Rugby League club.

All of the sporting legends present at the launch event will be on hand over the two days to offer support, take photos and sign memorabilia for those coming to get their vaccinations.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url