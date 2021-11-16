Investors Switch On As New Dual Electrix Premises Go Up For Sale

Press Release – Bayleys

Two brand-new industrial buildings housing a key maintenance and construction provider to Australasian electricity networks have been put up for sale in a fast-growing Auckland industrial estate. The freehold land and buildings for sale at 4 and 6 Emirali …

Two brand-new industrial buildings housing a key maintenance and construction provider to Australasian electricity networks have been put up for sale in a fast-growing Auckland industrial estate.

The freehold land and buildings for sale at 4 and 6 Emirali Road, Silverdale, sit prominently within the burgeoning Highgate Business Park. Both are leased to Electrix, a leading provider of electrical maintenance and construction of the power network for Vector throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Since starting business in New Zealand in 1955, and expanding into Australia in 1997, Electrix has grown to employ more than 1,000 people, with projects as far afield as Indonesia, Fiji and American Samoa.

The company was contracted to design and build the 12-kilometre 220kV transmission line connecting what will be New Zealand’s biggest wind farm, the Turitea scheme near Palmerston North, to the national grid.

The two properties at 4 and 6 Emirali Road, Silverdale, are now being marketed for sale, together or separately, through Bayleys Commercial North Shore as sole agents.

Sale will be by deadline private treaty closing on Thursday 2 December, unless the properties sell sooner.

Salespeople Matt Mimmack, Laurie Burt and Chris Blair said the offering encompassed two high-stud, 1,200-square metre clear-span industrial buildings of equal size completed in 2020. The buildings have a combined floor area of some 2,400 square metres, excluding canopy areas, offering the ability to buy one or both.

The buildings sit on two separate freehold titles, each of about 2,300 square metres. Both titles also include a one-sixth share of approximately 4,329 square metres.

The sites together support 32 parking spaces.

“Each building has a similar makeup, with a highly desirable warehouse ratio of 83 percent, complemented with air-conditioned offices, a canopy and separate secure yard areas. Each has its own access and the ability to drive through and around,” said Mimmack.

“Both warehouses are clear-span with a floor area of approximately 1,000 square metres, and stud heights ranging from 9.2 metres up to 11.5 metres at the apex. They are each accessed via two seven-metre-high roller doors, with a canopy of some 144 square metres and their own 600-square metre yard.”

Separated by a communal lunch and outdoor area, the office blocks are each about 200 square metres over two levels. The workspace is predominantly open-plan with amenities and lunchrooms on the ground floor.

Burt said construction was of a very high standard, with 250-millimetre-thick reinforced concrete floor slabs and full-height precast concrete on the boundary walls with 175-millimetre-thick tilt slabs.

The offices are clad in E Span metal cladding and aluminium composite panels, with dark-tinted, double-glazed windows.

“The two buildings have separate access off Emirali Road, and both benefit from a shared drive-around road at the rear of the site, allowing a drive-through facility of both buildings if required.

“Both yards are secured with electric gates and fencing,” said Burt.

Bair said the sites’ location within the Business – Light Industry zone under the Auckland Unitary Plan allowed for a variety of lower-intensity activities in manufacturing, logistics, production, storage, transport and distribution.

“With about 58 hectares of land to the north of Silverdale, Highgate Business Park is in the early stages of its development.

“However, there is intense building activity across the park and it is regarded as the up-and-coming industrial estate on the Hibiscus Coast. High-profile occupiers already present include NZ Post, John Deere, Wet and Forget, Mighty Ape and BP, while Mitre 10 Mega is about to start construction at the end of Emirali Road.

“Highgate is set to gain from new local access from the Milldale residential subdivision via a bridge over State Highway 1 and it lies about 30 minutes’ drive from Auckland’s CBD in normal traffic conditions.

“Workers and site users are also well-served by public transport, with the Hibiscus Coast bus station and park-and-ride facility close by,” Blair said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url