Deed of Settlement signed with Te Ākitai Waiohua

A Deed of Settlement has been signed between Te kitai Waiohua and the Crown, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced today.



Hōnore Andrew Little

Minita mo ngā Take Tiriti

Nō te rā nei puta ai te pānuitanga a te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti, a Andrew Little, kua waitohungia he Whakataunga Whakaaetanga i waenganui i a Te Ākitai Waiohua me te Karauna.

“He tohu nui whakaharahara tēnei mō te whakataunga o ngā nawe kua roa e whakamautia ana me ngā kerēme Tiriti a Te Ākitai Waiohua,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

“E tohu nei te waitohutanga o tēnei Whakataunga Whakaaetanga i te otinga o ngā whakawhitinga kōrero, ā, he timatanga tēnei mō tētahi hononga mahi tahi, kōtuinga hoki i waenganui i a Te Ākitai Waiohua me te Karauna.”

Kei te Whakataunga Whakaaetanga kitea ai he tūtohunga me ngā whakapāha hoki a te Karauna mō āna mahi, āna takatakahitanga i te Tiriti o Waitangi me āna mahi whakahāwea i a Te Ākitai Waiohua. Āpā noa atu ki ērā, ko te raupatutanga o ngā whenua, ko ngā mahi hokohoko a te Karauna, ko ngā pānga mai o ngā ture whenua Māori me te kore hoki e kitea i roto i ngā whakaritenga a te Karauna kia mau tonu i a Te Ākitai Waiohua he whenua mō ōna hiahia o ēnei rā me ngā rā hoki ki tua.”

Kei tēnei pūhera puretumu kitea ai te whakahokinga o ngā wāhi tapu e whitu, ka utua ki te pūtea puretumu, he wāhanga arumoni $9.7 miriona te nui, ā, inā noa hoki te maha o ngā puretumu arumoni, ahurea, piringa anō hoki.

“Ahakoa e kore nei e ārikarika ngā tūkinotanga mai a te Karauna ki a Te Ākitai Waiohua, ko te tūmanako, mā te puretumu kei tēnei Whakaaetanga ka takoto mai he tūāpapa e whai hua ai ngā wawata a Te Ākitai Waiohua mō ōna uri whakatipu,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

Nā runga i ngā here o ngā pae mataara KOWHEORI-19, ka tukuna ngā whakapāha ki a Te Ākitai Waiohua i te wā e whakaaetia ana kia hui ā-tīnana nei ngā taha e rua.

Noho ai a Te Ākitai Waiohua ki Māngere, ā, ka hōrapa whakawaho atu ki te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau. Hei tā te Kautetanga 2013, kei tōna 1,000 te nui o ngā uri o Te Ākitai Waiohua.

He kaipānga a Te Ākitai Waiohua nō te Ture Whakataunga Kerēme Raupatu a Waikato 1995, te Ture Whakataunga Kerēme a Waikato-Tainui 2010 (mo te awa o Waikato), ā, ka whai wāhi anō hoki ki te Ture Tōpū i te Puretumu a Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau 2014.

I timata ngā mahi a Te Ākitai Waiohua ki te whiriwhiri tahi me te Karauna i te tau 2011, ā, ka waitohungia te whakaaetanga whakaritenga i te tau 2016.

Kitea ai he kape o te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga ki: www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/te-akitai-waiohua/.

Deed of Settlement signed with Te Ākitai Waiohua

A Deed of Settlement has been signed between Te Ākitai Waiohua and the Crown, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced today.

“This is a significant milestone in resolving the long-standing grievances and historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Te Ākitai Waiohua,” Andrew Little said.

“The signing of the Deed of Settlement marks the end of these long negotiations and the start of a new relationship based on co-operation and partnership between Te Ākitai and the Crown.”

The Deed of Settlement includes acknowledgements and a Crown apology for the historical Crown acts or omissions that breached Te Tiriti o Waitangi, or caused prejudice to Te Ākitai Waiohua. These include, among other things, the confiscation of land, Crown purchasing, the impact of native land laws, and the Crown’s failure to ensure that Te Ākitai Waiohua retained sufficient lands for their present and future needs.

The redress package includes the return of seven sites of cultural significance, financial and commercial redress valued at $9.7 million, and a wide range of other commercial, cultural and relationship redress.

“While no redress can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices against Te Ākitai Waiohua, the redress in this settlement will provide a foundation for Te Ākitai Waiohua that I hope will benefit their future generations,” Andrew Little said.

Due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions, the Crown apology will be delivered to Te Ākitai Waiohua at a date when both parties can gather together in person.

Te Ākitai Waiohua is located in Māngere and the wider South Auckland area and has approximately 1,000 members according to the 2013 Census.

Te Ākitai Waiohua are a beneficiary of the Waikato Raupatu Claims Settlement Act 1995, the Waikato-Tainui Raupatu Claims (Waikato River) Settlement Act 2010, and are also a party to the Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014.

Te Ākitai Waiohua began negotiations with the Crown in 2011 and an agreement in principle was signed in 2016.

A copy of the Deed of Settlement is available at www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/te-akitai-waiohua/.

