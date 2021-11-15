Border Crossing Numbers Remain Low

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The total number of people crossing the New Zealand border in September 2021 was the lowest since May last year, Stats NZ said today. There were 16,100 border crossings in September 2021 (down from 41,300 in August 2021), made up of 8,200 arrivals and …

The total number of people crossing the New Zealand border in September 2021 was the lowest since May last year, Stats NZ said today.

There were 16,100 border crossings in September 2021 (down from 41,300 in August 2021), made up of 8,200 arrivals and 7,900 departures. This is the lowest number of monthly arrivals since May 2020 and the lowest number of departures for any month since September 1961.

“Pauses to quarantine-free travel with Australia and the Cook Islands have seen total border crossings fall to levels last seen in May 2020, early in the pandemic,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url