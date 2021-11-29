Auckland’s Latest Iconic Eats Announced

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Aucklanders now have an updated ultimate dining guide of iconic dishes hidden in all corners of the region, with the release today of the much-anticipated second annual Iconic Auckland Eats list. <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2111/efb3ddf58995a38068a3.jpeg” …

Aucklanders now have an updated ultimate dining guide of iconic dishes hidden in all corners of the region, with the release today of the much-anticipated second annual Iconic Auckland Eats list.

Sweet and Me, Fijian Coconut Buns, Credit Babiche Martens

The new list highlights 100 unique and well-loved dishes that can only be enjoyed in Auckland and will take the taste buds on a tour around the globe.

The list was created following nominations by nearly 1000 food-loving Aucklanders who shared stories of their favourite eats across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Mayor Phil Goff says the list is a celebration of Auckland’s world-class culinary scene.

“Tāmaki Makaurau is renowned for its food, wine and hospitality, and it’s great to be able to highlight some of the best of the best dishes from across the region,” he says.

“This year’s list is also a reflection of Auckland’s diverse population. With over 40 per cent of us born overseas, Auckland is one of the most multicultural cities in the world and that richness in culture extends to the huge range of food choices on offer from eateries across the city.

“Aucklanders love to dine out and with the city moving into the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, we can look forward to returning to a more normal life, with the ability to once again visit the hospitality venues that make our city such a great place to live in and visit.”

Auckland Unlimited programme manager Annie Dundas says the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list is testament to a much-loved hospitality industry that can meet any craving – from timeless classics to innovative new combinations, local convenience to spectacular settings, and cuisines from around the world.

“The stories about the final 100 eats are as diverse as the dishes they describe – a true reflection of Auckland’s rich dining scene and ethnic diversity.

“While we can’t travel the world right now, you can certainly eat your way around the world right here in Auckland – from South Africa to the Middle East, Italy to Indonesia,” says Annie Dundas.

“Our hospitality industry has faced incredible challenges through the pandemic, and the stories shared throughout the list are heart-warming and prove how important food and our hospitality industry is on a very personal level,” she says.

The list features dishes from fine dining establishments to cheap and cheerful cafes, food trucks, markets and hole-in-the-wall offerings across the Auckland region. While many are available for takeaway now, others on the list will require planning and patience for when restaurants can welcome guests again.

As a region bordered by roaring ocean on one side, sparkling harbours and islands, Aucklanders’ connection to the sea is clear – with nearly a quarter of the dishes featuring seafood. The list features everything from snapper and chips to seafood chowder, sushi and sashimi, scampi and crayfish, and whole flounder.

There are some clear favourites emerging, with 16 dishes that have made the Iconic Auckland Eats list two years running – including crayfish meatballs from Baduzzi, beef brisket from Blue Ox Babe BBQ, dumplings in spicy sauce from Eden Noodles, lamingtons from Sugar at Chelsea Bay Cafe, and the signature sashimi platter from Cocoro.

A further 21 restaurants made the list again, but with different dishes featured this year. Blue Rose Cafe’s koko Samoa cupcake was selected last year, while this year it’s the hangi pie that caught Aucklanders’ attention. Similarly, last year it was Tiger Burger’s gang jeong burger, but this year it’s the kimcheese burger.

The inaugural Iconic Auckland Eats list was published last year and is an initiative by economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited to support local hospitality businesses and build Auckland’s reputation as a food and beverage destination.

To explore the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list visit www.iconiceats.co.nz

NOTES:

– Auckland was recently named the best city to travel to in 2022 by Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel book. Read more.

About Iconic Auckland Eats:

The Iconic Auckland Eats list is developed by food-loving Aucklanders and the dishes can only be found in Auckland.

Following nominations from the public, a team of food moderators enlisted by Auckland Unlimited narrowed down submissions to reach the goal of 100 Iconic Auckland Eats.

Each iconic dish was considered against a set of criteria: well-loved, representative of local culture and people, a timeless classic, and/or a ‘signature dish’. The list not only celebrates food, but also in-store experiences, people, history, heritage and culture.

The 2020 Iconic Auckland Eats list will remain on the website, alongside the new 2021 list.

In 2021, there were 997 nominations for the Iconic Auckland Eats list, up from 350 nominations in 2020.

The Iconic Auckland Eats website received more than 56,000 hits in the first six months (1 October 2020 – 28 February 2021)

What areas of Auckland are the restaurants from?

The list has been divided into general areas of Auckland that the restaurant is located in.

Central Auckland includes suburbs such as Remuera, Newmarket, Onehunga, Mt Eden.

Central Auckland 62 North Auckland 10 West Auckland 10 Waiheke Island and Hauraki Gulf Islands 7 East Auckland 6 South Auckland 3

16 dishes were also named on the 2020 Iconic Auckland Eats list:

Outlet Dish name Amano Pulled Lamb Shoulder Azabu Volcano Sushi Baduzzi Karitane Crayfish Meatballs Blue Ox Babe BBQ Beef Brisket and House Pickles Cocoro The Signature Sashimi Platter Depot Fish Sliders Eden Noodles Dumplings in Spicy Sauce Hello Beasty Prawn + Crab Toast Mekong Baby Braised Pork Belly, Caramelised Chilli & Soy, Asian Slaw Nanam Wagyu Sausage “Longganisa” Soul Bar & Bistro Macaroni Cheese Sri Pinang Beef Rendang Sugar at Chelsea Bay Strawberry Lamington (note, the ‘lamington’ was listed in 2020, with no specific flavour) Sumthin Dumplin Beef n Cheese Dumplin’ The Engine Room Twice-Baked Goat’s Cheese Soufflé Three Seven Two Whole Flounder

20 restaurants feature again, with a different dish named on the list this year:

Outlet 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list 2020 Iconic Auckland Eats list Ahi Scampi Corn Dogs Te Mana Lamb and Cheese Savoury Angus Steak House Angus Steak Sandwich Angus Beef Dip Baguette Apero Roasted Cauliflower, Goat curd Pork sausage served with pickles and mustard Blue Rose Café Hangi Pie Koko Samoa Cupcake Cheese on Toast Bacon Jam Toastie Creamed Corn Toastie Cotto Dumplings – spinach goat cheese sage Kumara Gnocchi Culprit Parfait & Donuts, chicken liver parfait, fresh yeasted donuts, pear ‘butter’ Burnt Brussell Sprouts Farina Linguini with Snapper Sauce Diavolo Pizza Fatima’s Lamb pita (Takapuna outlet) Lamb Charwarma (Ponsonby outlet) Federal Delicatessen Chicken Salad Sandwich Toasted Rueben Mellow Chocolate Shaved ice cream Strawberry Shaved Ice Cream Mr. Hao 1kg sweet and sour pork ribs (Albany outlet) Hao’s Spicy Chicken Wings (Dominion Road outlet) Ockhee Chun Sa Chae Noodle Salad Ockhee Fried Chicken (Dak Gang Jeong) Paradise Indian Restaurant Lamb Biryani Chilly Chicken Prego Potato and Burnt Butter Gnocchi Market Fish (snapper) with herb risotto Linguine alla marinara Satya Masala Dosa Dahi Puri Sneaky Snacky Hot Chicken Donut Burger OG Wagyu Donut Burger The White Lady Old Skool Burger The Aucklander Burger Tiger Burger Kimcheese burger Gang Jeong Burger Ima’s Cuisine Fort St Shakshuka Classic Mezze

About us: Auckland Unlimited is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency committed to making our region a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business. To find out more visit aucklandunlimited.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url