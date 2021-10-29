Planting Is Nature’s Best Medicine

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

A medicinal plant garden, or rongoā, has been established as part of Greater Wellington’s flood protection work on the Ōtaki River.

Council Flood Protection staff were joined by members of local iwi Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Friends of the Ōtaki River to plant the rongoā at Chrystalls Bend.

Greater Wellington’s Field Supervisor for Kapiti, Graham Winterburn, was among 30 green-fingered helpers getting their hands dirty on 15 October, planting 500 native medicinal trees and shrubs.

“It’s great because the work they’ve contributed to is part of a larger project in Chrystalls Lagoon and feeds into a wider Flood Management Plan to provide erosion stability for the area and restore natives along the banks of the Otaki River.” Winterburn says.

The planting was led by Kairongoā (medicine maker) Joanne Hakaraia, who welcomed Kaumātua Rawiri Rikihana to the rongoā to bless the site.

“I grew up in the area and the river has always been a popular destination. Parts of the river were inaccessible,” Hakaraia says.

“Years later, we now have an open plan space where groups can gather to learn the basic principles of rongoā with native plants that grew there long ago. It’s a joy to be part of especially because we can view the Ōtaki River, Waimanu stream and the maunga.”

Friends of Ōtaki River Chair Max Lutz expressed delight at iwi led teaching of the medicinal qualities of native plants.

They include Whauwhaupaku (five finger) used to treat eye infections and Rengarenga (Cape Reinga Lily), the leaf base of which can be used to relieve ulcer inflammation and soreness.

The 500 trees in the iwi lead rongoā planting are among 7,000 planted this season and 400,000 region wide over the winter as part of Greater Wellington’s wider $6m flood protection maintenance programme.

For Hakaraia, the investment in rongoā is a symbol of the blossoming partnership between Ōtaki Mana Whenua and Greater Wellington.

“To look to the health of the community is to look to the health of the river, this relationship is key for the future health of our Rohe”.

Greater Wellington’s Flood Protection department will supply a further 500 medicinal plants next year as the work to safeguard our communities, with the help of local groups across the region, continues.

