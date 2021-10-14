Porirua’s First Pasifika Youth Vax Festival Vaccination Day

Press Release – CCDHB

Poriruas first Pacific Youth Vax Festival a youth-led, youth-designed COVID-19 vaccination event to encourage young Pacific and Maori people to get vaccinated. When: 9am to 5pm, Saturday 16 October Where: Cannons Creek Cage, Bedford St, Cannons …

Porirua’s first ‘Pacific Youth Vax Festival’ – a youth-led, youth-designed COVID-19 vaccination event to encourage young Pacific and Maori people to get vaccinated.

When: 9am to 5pm, Saturday 16 October

9am to 5pm, Saturday 16 October Where: Cannons Creek Cage, Bedford St, Cannons Creek, Porirua

The event is a collaboration between Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs, Ora Toa PHO, and Porirua Pasifika. It aims to attract young Pacific and Maori people, and their families, to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“The purpose of this event is to inform, encourage, and empower our Pasifika youth to get the vaccine. It is important to get vaccinated to protect our communities,” said Tauira Pasifika national president Jaistone Finau.

”Our history tells us that our Pasifika people have suffered during pandemics. We only need to look the measles epidemic in Samoa and, even before that, to the influenza pandemic that hit Samoa in 1918.

“The vaccine is key, get vaccinated to protect our families and our communities. We encourage Pacific and Maori people aged 12 and over to get their COVID-19 vaccination in a familiar, positive and culturally welcoming atmosphere.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url