Fiji Will Reopen To International Travelers From December

We can’t wait to welcome you back to the place where happiness finds you

The picturesque paradise of Fiji, known for its incredible scenery and warm, welcoming people today recognises Fiji Day and 51 years of the island nation’s independence. On this monumental day, the country has announced that after nearly two years of being closed, its borders will once again be opened to international visitors from December 1, 2021.

The country which ready to safely welcome travellers back thanks to a very successful vaccination roll out, seeing 80% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, will have some travel requirements in place to provide a level of assurance to both their visitors and its locals.

Fiji’s Prime Minister, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said in his statement; “to our friends in Australia and New Zealand and to the residents of other countries we’re preparing to welcome, our message is simple: Fiji is ready to welcome you back to our shores. We are entirely confident in our ability to manage the risk associated with quarantine-free travel. Our planes are prepared. Our airports are adapted. I’ve seen their protocols first-hand.”

Travellers to Fiji must be fully vaccinated (children under 18-years-old can travel with a vaccinated adult) from a Travel Partner country, which New Zealand is considered, as well those aged 12-years and over providing a negative PCR test taken 72-hours prior to departure. Once they arrive on Fiji’s shores, these travellers can holiday in designated travel-safe areas, where they can enjoy the best of Fiji knowing that everyone they interact with will be fully vaccinated. For more information on country-specific travel requirements, please visit www.fiji.travel/covid-19.

“We are ecstatic that Fiji will open its borders to international visitors by the end of the year,” says Tourism Fiji’s CEO Brent Hill. “This is the moment we have been planning for nearly two years and I can assure the world that Fiji is safe and ready to welcome you back. Our 333 islands are just as beautiful – if not more beautiful – than ever and the locals just as warm and friendly. Fiji delivers the holiday the world needs and deserves right now, and we can finally offer that again starting December.”

While Kiwis may not be able to get to the shores of Fiji just yet due to NZ government restrictions, they can be confident that the health and safety of its visitors and people remain Fiji’s number one priority. Fiji will reopen as one of the world’s safest tourism destinations with nearly every hotel and tour operator in Fiji being Care Fiji Commitment certified and Fiji Airways having achieved the highest possible COVID-19 Safety Rating.

Travellers can book and travel in confidence with the country’s Care Fiji Commitment, a World Health Organisation approved standard of best practice health and safety measures for travel in a post-COVID world. Every person you interact with on your travels, be it resorts, transportation or experiences, will be fully vaccinated and every tourism business will have a dedicated Wellness Ambassador responsible for keeping everybody safe.

Minister for Tourism, Hon. Faiyaz Koya said it’s been almost two years since they’ve welcomed international visitors. “In these two years, we’ve struggled, we’ve adapted, and we’ve prepared. Today, our national airline is ready, our hotels and tour providers are ready, and Fijians are ready to safely welcome the world back. We are ready to let happiness find you again.”

When the time is right, Kiwis can expect to be welcomed into Fiji with open arms by the friendly locals who are as warm and hospitable as ever. Fiji remains an ideal destination where travellers can enjoy a relaxing tropical holiday, stay in boutique island resorts, and immerse themselves in that Bula Spirit for which Fiji is known. Whether looking for an adventure, a romantic break, or a relaxing getaway, Fiji provides the perfect backdrop.

