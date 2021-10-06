Bring West Papua Back To The United Nations Agenda

Press Release – Yoab Syatfle

Referring to the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States of 26 December 1933, the UN Charter of 1 January 1942 and Credentials Rules of procedure of General Assembly Rule 27, Rule 28 and Rule 29, the Federal Republic of West Papua …

The Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua has 19 Cabinet Ministers and State and Government Institutions, and local governments of 10 Provinces, 88 Regencies, 10 municipalities and 3 Special Areas. We are administering, running and strengthening the structure of the Provisional Government throughout the entire land of West Papua.

West Papua as an interim or emergency state and the 2.5 million people of West Papua are honored and expressing our gratitude for the high esteem, sympathy and support we are receiving from the countries of the Pacific Islands Forum and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group States put West Papua on the agenda. It is our firm belief that our return to the Pacific Islands Forum fold is neither a mistake or coincidental as in fact we belong to Pacific Region. The People of West Papua are of the Pacific race and have a close affinity and share common customs and traditions with the people of the Pacific Islands Forum.

We firmly believe that the human rights abuses and sufferings in Papua will only come to an end when West Papua gains its full political recognition and independence from Indonesia.

The Special Autonomy Law 21 2001 will end on 1 November 2021 and during 20 years Indonesian government never implemented it well in its entirety in the land of West Papua or to be more specific the Special Autonomy has totally failed in West Papua and it never protected nor brought general welfare to the Indigenous people of West Papua. The Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua is prepared and ready to take over the power from Indonesia’s authority in entire land of West Papua at the end of the Special Autonomy in West Papua in 2021.

On October 19, 2021 people of West Papua will celebrate 10th anniversary independence of the Federal Republic of West Papua and We are seeking credential international political recognition independence from the United Nations and the United Nations will grant us membership and orderly and Peaceful transition and transfer of the power from the state of Indonesia to the State of West Papua which shall be carried out under the auspices of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.

The Papua United Party and the Papuan Democratic Party were initiated and established by officials of the Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua. These two political parties can control and maintain political balance between people and government.

The Federal Republic of West Papua will guarantee all Indonesian people and Foreigners presently residing in West Papua the right to citizenship and ensure their safety and security from the time of independence and beyond.

International political recognition of the Federal Republic of West Papua and the peaceful transfer of power from the State of Indonesia to the State of West Papua shall be carried out in an orderly fashion under auspices of a United Nations Peacekeeping force.

The United Mechanism of the UN Charter Chapter II article 4 no 1. Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace loving states which accept the obligations contained in the present charter and, in the judgment of the organization are able and willing to carry out this obligations. State of the Federal Republic of West Papua is Statehood is threshold criteria and we invoke the United Nations to bring West Papua back to the agenda and grant us membership.

The Federal Republic of West Papua is a peace-loving state which accept the obligations contained in the present UN Charter and we are able and willing to carry out these obligations.

