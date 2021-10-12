43 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 69,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday
12 October 2021 Cases Number of new community cases* 43 Number of new cases identified at the border ** Three (including one historical) Location of new community cases Auckland (40); …
12 October 2021
|Cases
|Number of new community cases*
|43
|Number of new cases identified at the border **
|Three (including one historical)
|Location of new community cases
|Auckland (40); Waikato (3)
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 1,612 (1,1169 of whom have recovered); Waikato 35; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered).
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,664 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|23 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events (66%)
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|12 of yesterday’s cases (34%)
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|24 of today’s 43 cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|19 of today’s 43 cases. Interviews are ongoing to determine how they’re linked
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,568 (in the current cluster) (74 unlinked from the past 14 days)
|Number of sub-clusters
|16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and 10 are dormant.There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, zero are contained and nine are dormant.
|Cases in hospital
|34 (total): North Shore (6); Middlemore (17); Auckland (9); Waikato Base Hospital (1); Palmerston North Hospital (1)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Five
|Confirmed cases (total)
|4,345 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|169 out of 2,530 since 1 Jan 2021. One previously reported community case is now reclassified as historical.
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total):
|2,261
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|77%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|75%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|357 (as at 10am 12 October)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,619,154
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|16,565
|Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|13,981
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|22,014
|Testing centres in Auckland
|20
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|5,902,104; 1st doses: 3,463,004; 2nd doses: 2,439,100
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|69,118; 1st doses: 15,107; 2nd doses: 54,011
|Mâori
|1st doses: 349,760; 2nd doses: 218,901
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 220,267; 2nd doses: 149,171
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)
|2,149,995: 1st doses: 1,244,381 (87%); 2nd doses: 905,614 (63%)
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)
|26,102: 1st doses: 4,355; 2nd doses: 21,747
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,292,188
|Poster scans (total)
|423,938,171
|Manual diary entries (total)
|18,081,628
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,163,409
Cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|29 September **
|Russia
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
|9 October
|Ukraine
|Turkey and Singapore
|Day 0 / routine
|Rotorua
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|24 September **
|South Africa
|Qatar
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
*The previously reported Bay of Plenty case has been reclassified as not a case and removed from the case count.
**These two cases were first classified last month as under investigation. Following a review of records the cases have now been reclassified as confirmed. These cases have been added to today’s case numbers.
Update on the UN worker from Fiji
The UN worker who was referred and treated here for COVID-19 illness has made an excellent recovery and is being discharged from Middlemore hospital after a total of 76 days in hospital.
Northland testing and vaccination centres
In Northland, there were 3,363 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given yesterday – 1,168 first doses and 2,194 second doses. To date, there have been 111,631 first doses and 80,139 second doses of the vaccine administered.
Today there are five community testing sites and four community vaccination centres operating.
Community testing is available at:
Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm)
Whangarei – Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)
Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9am-4pm)
Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)
Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)
Community COVID-19 vaccination centres are operating at:
Kaitaia – The Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Ave (10am-5pm)
Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (10am-5pm))
Whangarei – Northland Events Centre (8am-7.30pm)
Dargaville – 22a Normanby St (10am-2pm)
