FIBA ASIA CUP WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LIVE – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Coming to you live and exclusive from the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan, watch the Tall Ferns in their quest to qualify for the Basketball World Cup –11.00 PM Monday night on MĀORI TELEVISION.

All games featuring the Tall Ferns will be livestreamed across Māori Television, māoritelevision.com website and the MĀORI+ app. The games will also be repackaged with reo Māori commentary and screened the following evening at 8.00 PM on Te Reo Channel.

Māori Television’s Director of Content, Maramena Roderick, said Māori Television’s exclusive rights to the FIBA Asia Cup would provide a needed lift for New Zealanders after weeks of lockdown.

“There have been multiple teams working under COVID restrictions to get these games into the homes of Aotearoa. The only thing that will stop us now will be the satellite,” she said.

The Tall Ferns are currently ranked 36 in the world (6th in zone). Among them is Charlisse Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou), who was this year’s winner for Excellence in Sport at Ngā Tohu Matariki O Te Tau, Māori Television Matariki Awards 2021.

The team must finish in the top four of this competition to keep their World Cup hopes alive. They will need to finish in the top three of their group to progress to the semi-finals. Their opponents in the first round this coming Monday are Korea (world ranking 19).

There will be delayed coverage of games when the Tall Ferns are not playing.

SCHEDULE:

· MONDAY 27 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM NZ Tall Ferns (36) v Korea (19)

· TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMER 8.00 PM NZ Tall Ferns v Japan (8)

· WEDNESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM NZ Tall Ferns v India (70)

· THURSDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM Grp A2 vs Grp B3

· OR

· FRIDAY 1 OCTOBER 2.00 AM Grp A3 v Grp B2

· SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 1ST Semi Final

· SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 1.00 AM 2nd Semi Final

· SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 3rd Place Qualifier

· MONDAY 4 OCTOBER 1.00 AM FINAL

TALL FERNS TEAM ROSTER

TEAM BIOS

Brooke Blair

Brisbane Capitals

Position: Guard

Height: 173cm

Born: October 8,1994

Junior Association – North Harbour

High School – Rangitoto College

Tall Ferns Debut: 2016

Appearances: 11

Was a member of the team that won the William Jones Cup in 2018. Recalled to the team for the 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland.

Blair attended Rangitoto College, played representative basketball for North Harbour age-group teams and Harbour Breeze, and then spent 5 years in the States. She spent two years at Northeastern Junior College, Colorado before moving on to Idaho State University where she was a standout shooting guard for the Bengals.

Following university Blair has played in Australia and New Zealand.

Averaged 15 points per game for 2020 NBL champions Harbour Breeze – Named MVP of the League.

Averaged a team high 14.6ppg for Brisbane Capitals in the inaugural NBL1 North competition in 2021.

Tessa Boagni

Canterbury Wildcats

Position: Forward

Height: 188cm

Born: February 2,1996

Junior Association – Canterbury

High School – Christchurch Girls High School

Tall Ferns Debut: 2015

Appearances: 25

Was a member of the gold medal winning team at the 2018 William Jones Cup and silver medal winning team at the 2019 event averaging 9.2ppg. Played all five games at 2019 FIBA Asia Cup in India where she was second in scoring (7.6ppg) and rebounding (4.6rpg) for NZ.

Played all three games at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland.

Began the 2021 NBL season with 34 points and 21 rebounds against Harbour Breeze.

Spent four years at California State University, Northridge. In her senior year won MVP at the Big West Conference Tournament averaging 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Ended her career with the Matadors 4th in career games played (122), 6th in career blocks (101) and 9th in career rebounds (700).

Began her professional career in 2018 playing in Malaysia for the Hatchers club.

Boagni won the MVP award at the Basketball and Volleyball National Secondary School Championships in 2013 playing for Christchurch Girls High School.

Mother Jane and sister Kate McMeeken-Ruscoe both played for the Tall Ferns.

Penina Davidson

Melbourne Boomers (Australia).

Position: Forward

Height: 190cm

Born: September 2nd, 1995

Junior Association – Waitakere

High School – Rangitoto College

Tall Ferns Debut: 2013

Appearances: 39

Was a member of the NZ team that won the William Jones Cup in 2018 where she averaged 11.4ppg and10.6rpg. Also played on the silver winning team at the 2019 event averaging 15.2ppg.

Played all three games at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland where she was the leading rebounder at the tournament averaging 11.3 boards per game. In addition she averaged 16 points per game to finish 4th in overall scoring.

Named to the All-Star 5 in 2019 WBC after helping Harbour Breeze to the Grand Final.

Began her professional career playing for Adelaide Lightning in the Australian WNBL in 2018/19. Played for Melbourne Boomers in 2019/20 and 2020 – the team were beaten semi-finalists both seasons.

Davidson completed her four year scholarship at the University of California, Berkeley in 2018. She played a total of 130 games for the Golden Bears averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Started all 64 games for the Bears in her final two years.

Mary Goulding

Bendigo Spirit

Position: Forward

Born: August 24th, 1996

Height: 183cm

Junior Association – Canterbury

High School: Rangiora High

Tall Ferns Debut: 2019

Appearances: 4

Was a member of the Tall Ferns team that finished runners-up at the 2019 William Jones Cup.

Following high school Goulding spent a year at Gillette College in Wyoming before being recruited by Fordham University.

In her senior year at Fordham in 2018-19 she earned First Team All-Conference honours. Most Outstanding Player accolade at the Atlantic 10 Championship and was also named to the A-10 All-Academic team. Goulding led the Rams to the programme’s second-ever Atlantic 10 Championship.

Goulding finished second in scoring (12.7ppg) and rebounding (9.3rpg) for IK Eos in the Swedish League (2019-20).

Played for Bendigo Spirit in the 2020 Australian WNBL season.

Led the scoring (23.8ppg) and rebounding (13.5rpg) in the 2021 NBL1 West Conference playing for East Perth Eagles.

Lauryn Hippolite

Melbourne Boomers (Australia)/ Canterbury Wildcats

Position: Guard

Height: 174cm

Born: March 5, 2000

Junior Association – Tasman

High School – Waimea College/Middleton Grange School

Tall Ferns Debut: 2021

Appearances: Uncapped

Signed as a Development Player by Melbourne Boomers for the 2020-21 Australian WNBL season.

Played two games for the Canterbury Wildcats in 2021 NBL before Covid shut down the league.

Leading scorer at the inaugural NBL Schick 3×3 Cup in 2020 playing for Canterbury Wildcats.

Played NCAA Division II basketball at Hawaii Pacific University in 2018-19.

Played on the New Zealand team that won silver at the 2017 FIBA Oceania Championships in Guam averaging 9.6ppg.

Hippolite is on a basketball scholarship at Lincoln University where she is studying for a Bachelor of Science (Food Science).

Ashleigh Karaitiana

Melbourne Boomers (Australia)

Position: Guard

Born June 26, 1992

Height: 183cm

Junior Association – Waikato

High School: Endeavour Sports HS, Sydney

Tall Ferns Debut: 2018

Appearances: 13

At the 2018 William Jones Cup she was named Tournament MVP after averaging 22 points per game.

Played all five games at the 2019 FIBA Asia Cup in India.

Scored 17 points against China at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland.

Played four years at the University of Hawaii making 121 appearances for the Rainbow Wahine. Was named to the Big West Conference All-Freshman team in 2013. In 2016 was MVP at the Big West Tournament where Hawaii were crowned Conference Champions. Finished her career with 1,167 points and led Hawaii in 3-pointers made for three straight seasons.

Has played Australian WNBL for Sydney University Flames, Bendigo Spirit and most recently Melbourne Boomers (2020).

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Washington State University/Waikato Wizards

Position: Guard

Born September 15, 2001

Height: 174cm

Junior Association – Waikato

High School: St Peter’s School, Cambridge

Tall Ferns Debut: 2018

Appearances: 18

Debuted at 2018 Commonwealth Games where she became the youngest player ever to play for the New Zealand Tall Ferns at 16 years, 202 days. Averaged 11.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and was joint top scorer with 18 points in the bronze medal game against Canada.

Was a member of the Tall Ferns team that finished runners-up at the 2019 William Jones Cup averaging 10.6ppg. Played all five games at 2019 FIBA Asia Cup in India. Played all three games at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland.

Leger-Walker has played a considerable amount of age-group international basketball. In 2019 she was named to the Tournament Team at the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Mongolia where the New Zealand Team claimed silver.

She won multiple New Zealand junior titles with both St Peter’s School, Cambridge and Waikato Basketball. Remarkably she appeared in the Grand Final at Schick Secondary Schools Nationals in all five years in high school winning the championship on four occasions.

Scored in double figures in all but two games and 20+ on 12 occasions in her freshman year at Washington State University.

Named Pac 12 Freshman of the Year she led the conference in points scored (407) and steals per game (2.33).

Mother Leanne attended the 1990 and 1994 Olympics with the Tall Ferns and sister Krystal has also represented the Tall Ferns.

Krystal Leger-Walker

Washington State University/Waikato Wizards

Position: Guard

Born: September 29, 1997

Height: 175cm

Junior Association – Waikato

High School: St Peter’s School, Cambridge

Tall Ferns Debut: 2016

Appearances: 11

Debuted for the Tall Ferns in China in 2013.

Following an outstanding junior career with Waikato and St Peter’s School Leger-Walker headed to Northern Colorado University.

In her three seasons with the Bears she started 87 games, scoring 564 career points and 378 career assists. She helped guide the Bears to the Big Sky Tournament Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.

Then transferred to Washington State University to link up with sister Charlisse. Received All-Pac 12 Honourable mention after leading the league in assists (109) and averaging 9.8 points per game in the 2020-21 season.

Mother Leanne attended the 1990 and 1994 Olympics with the Tall Ferns and sister Krystal has also represented the Tall Ferns.

Chevannah Paalvast

Bendigo Spirit

Position: Swingman

Born September 4, 1991

Height: 180cm

Junior Association – Waitakere West

High School: Massey High School

Tall Ferns Debut: 2013

Appearances: 48

Played all 6 games for the Tall Ferns at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup averaging 5.2 points per game and all 5 games at the 2019 FIBA Asia Cup.

Was a member of the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal winning team averaging 6.3 points per game.

Played all three games at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland.

Was part of the 2018 Tall Ferns 3×3 Gold medal winning team at the FIBA Asia Cup in China.

Paalvast spent 5 years at Monmouth University, New Jersey graduating in 2014. In her senior year she averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She sits 7th on the all-time list of games played (121) for Monmouth and is one of just 17 players to have scored over 1,000 career points for the Hawks.

Paalvast then joined Micaela Cocks at Townsville Fire for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons helping them win a WNBL championship in her first season with the club.

In 2017-18 played for Canberra Capitals where she was named Defensive Player of the Year and in 2020 suited up for Bendigo Spirit.

Kalani Purcell

Sydney University Flames (Australia)

Position Forward

Born January 13, 1995

Height 184cm

Junior Association – Waikato

High School – John Paul College, Queensland

Tall Ferns Debut: 2013

Appearances: 58

Older sisters Charmian Mellars and Natalie Taylor are both Tall Ferns.

Captained the NZ team that won the William Jones Cup in 2018 averaging 9.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Also a member of the NZ team that finished runners-up at the 2019 Cup averaging 10.2ppg and 8.0rpg.

Played all three games at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland where she scored a career high 21 points against China.

Was a member of the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal winning team averaging 5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Purcell was the leading rebounder at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup averaging 13.9 rebounds per game. In addition she averaged 10.3 points per game.

Helped Auckland Dream claim the 2019 WBC Championship title whilst also scooping the MVP Award.

Purcell had a stellar career at BYU Provo where she was named to the AA-WCC Women’s First Team in 2016 and 2017.

Purcell became BYU’s single-season record holder in total rebounds (416) in 2016. In her final season she averaged 12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game earning the 2016-17 WCC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Has signed for the Sydney University Flames for the 2021-22 Australian WNBL seasons after four successive years with the Melbourne Boomers.

Zoe Richards

Otago Gold Rush

Position: Forward

Born October 4, 1997

Height 193cm

Junior Association: Otago

High School: St Hilda’s Collegiate

Tall Ferns Debut: 2019

Appearances: 3

Was a member of the Tall Ferns team that finished runners-up at the 2019 William Jones Cup.

Following high school Richards spent a season (2016-17) at Gillette College playing alongside twin sister Brittany. She then played three seasons at Eckerd College helping the Tritons win the Sunshine State Conference title in 2020 – her senior year.

Played all 91 games for the Tritons in her three years on the team amassing 982 points and 430 rebounds.

Won a WBC championship with Otago Gold Rush in 2018.

Richards, playing for Gold Rush, was named to the 2020 NBL All-Star 5 after finishing as the leading rebounder in the League averaging 10.2rpg.

Averaged 8.2ppg and 6.6rpg for Rockingham Flames in the inaugural NBL1 West Conference in 2021.

Ashley Taia

Logan Thunder/ Wetterbygden Sparks (Sweden)

Position: Guard

Height: 182cm

Born: November 22, 1994

High School – John Paul College, Brisbane

Tall Ferns Debut: Uncapped

At high school was a member of the John Paul College team that won three Australian National School Championships.

Following high school Taia attended Odessa Community College before embarking on a three-years NCAA Division I career at Indiana State University.

On return to Australia she has played WNBL for Canberra Capitals and Adelaide Lightning.

Has played the 2021 NBL1 North season with Logan Thunder.

Has signed for Wetterbygden Sparks (Sweden) for the 2021-22 European season.

