19 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Three Border Related Cases; Three Historical Cases In Managed Isolation

30 September

Cases Number of new community cases 19 Number of new cases identified at the border Three new cases and three historical cases. Location of new community cases * Auckland (18); Waikato (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,231 (975 of whom have recovered); Waikato 1; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,249 (in the current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 20 (44%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 25 (56%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 14 of today’s 19 cases are linked. Cases to be epidemiologically linked Five of today’s 19 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,212 (in the current cluster) (37 unlinked from the past fortnight). Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, ten are contained and four are dormant. There are 12 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, five are contained and seven are dormant. Cases in hospital 18 (total): North Shore (2) Middlemore (8); Auckland (8) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,917 since pandemic began. Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) * 162 out of 2,099 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of open contacts being managed (total): 911 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 88% Percentage with at least one test result 79% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 93 (as at 10am 30 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,378,464 Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 16,537 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,537 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,058 Testing centres in Auckland 21 Wastewater Wastewater detections * There are no new unexpected wastewater detections. Latest results of samples taken from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga have come back undetected. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,174,210; 1st doses: 3,281,176; 2nd doses: 1,893,034 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 40,874 1st doses: 13,914; 2nd doses: 26,960 Māori 1st doses: 316,515; 2nd doses: 166,337 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 204,267; 2nd doses: 116,274 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,881,361; 1st doses: 1,189,781 (83%); 2nd doses: 691,580 (48%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 13,085; 1st doses: 3,924; 2nd doses: 9,161 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,262,168 Poster scans (total) 395,306,266 Manual diary entries (total) 17,278,198 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,429,079

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 20 September United States of America Direct Day 8 / development of symptoms Wellington 25 September Russia Full travel history to be determined Day 3 / contact of a case Auckland 29 September Russia United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 16 September India United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland 20 September Fiji Direct Day 1 / routine Auckland 26 September Russia Japan Day 0 / routine Hamilton

*Wastewater detections

Latest results of samples taken from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga have come back undetected. Further test results are expected in the coming days

*Today’s cases

One positive case is being reported in a student from Mangatangi School in Upper Hauraki who has been isolating at home for the past 10 days.

The positive result was returned as a result of a day 12 test.

The student at Mangatangi school in Upper Hauraki is one of 96 day-12 tests of school students or teachers. We have 95 negative results returned and one test is still being arranged.

The Ministry’s assessment is that as the latest case has been in isolation at home the risk of spread is currently regarded as low. The student is being transferred to a quarantine facility today.

In this instance the case is formally recorded as being in the Waikato DHB area, however it is right on the boundary with Counties Manakau DHB which is where the previous four Upper Hauraki cases have been recorded.

*Historical cases

Today there are three new historical cases at the border, increasing historical case count to 162.

