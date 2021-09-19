Pacific Scoop
Network

19 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Three Border Related Cases; Three Historical Cases In Managed Isolation

September 30, 2021Pacific Press Releases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

30 September Cases     Number of new community cases  19  Number of new cases identified at the border  Three new cases and three historical cases.  Location of new community cases *  …
30 September

Cases   
Number of new community cases  19 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Three new cases and three historical cases. 
Location of new community cases *  Auckland (18); Waikato (1) 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,231 (975 of whom have recovered); Waikato 1; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  1,249 (in the current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  20 (44%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  25 (56%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  14 of today’s 19 cases are linked. 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Five of today’s 19 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  1,212 (in the current cluster) (37 unlinked from the past fortnight). 
Number of sub-clusters  15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, ten are contained and four are dormant. There are 12 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, five are contained and seven are dormant. 
Cases in hospital  18 (total): North Shore (2) Middlemore (8); Auckland (8) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Four 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,917 since pandemic began. 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) *  162 out of 2,099 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of open contacts being managed (total):  911 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  88% 
Percentage with at least one test result  79% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  93 (as at 10am 30 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,378,464 
Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours)  16,537 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)  8,537 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,058 
Testing centres in Auckland  21 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections *  There are no new unexpected wastewater detections. Latest results of samples taken from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga have come back undetected. 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  5,174,210; 1st doses: 3,281,176; 2nd doses: 1,893,034 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  40,874 1st doses: 13,914; 2nd doses: 26,960 
Māori  1st doses: 316,515; 2nd doses: 166,337 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 204,267; 2nd doses: 116,274 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)  1,881,361; 1st doses: 1,189,781 (83%); 2nd doses: 691,580 (48%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)  13,085; 1st doses: 3,924; 2nd doses: 9,161 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,262,168 
Poster scans (total)  395,306,266 
Manual diary entries (total)  17,278,198 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,429,079

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
20 September  United States of America  Direct  Day 8 / development of symptoms  Wellington 
25 September  Russia  Full travel history to be determined  Day 3 / contact of a case  Auckland 
29 September  Russia  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
16 September  India  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Auckland 
20 September  Fiji  Direct  Day 1 / routine  Auckland 
26 September  Russia  Japan  Day 0 / routine  Hamilton

*Wastewater detections

Latest results of samples taken from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga have come back undetected. Further test results are expected in the coming days

*Today’s cases

One positive case is being reported in a student from Mangatangi School in Upper Hauraki who has been isolating at home for the past 10 days.

The positive result was returned as a result of a day 12 test.

The student at Mangatangi school in Upper Hauraki is one of 96 day-12 tests of school students or teachers. We have 95 negative results returned and one test is still being arranged.

The Ministry’s assessment is that as the latest case has been in isolation at home the risk of spread is currently regarded as low. The student is being transferred to a quarantine facility today.

In this instance the case is formally recorded as being in the Waikato DHB area, however it is right on the boundary with Counties Manakau DHB which is where the previous four Upper Hauraki cases have been recorded.

*Historical cases

Today there are three new historical cases at the border, increasing historical case count to 162.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: