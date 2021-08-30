Paakiwaha Promo Monday 30th August 2021

Press Release – Radio Waatea 603 AM

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: National Party leader Judith Collins kicks off the show to discuss the Party’s reshuffle and share National’s view on the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Te Kahui o Taonui chair Hary Burkhardt tunes in to talk about the appointment of Ngātiwai leader Aperahama Edwards to the board of Māori Language promotion body, Te Mātāwai.

Dr Lorraine Eade, who runs Te Kotahi o te Tauihi, joins Dale to discuss the new entity’s plan to distribute vaccines to whanau Māori at the top of the South Island.

Ngāi Tahu chair Lisa Tumahai gives an update on how Te Tai Tonga is faring over the COVID-19 lockdown.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni calls in to discuss the government’s response to food scarcity taking hold over level 4.

Urban Marae collective, Taumata Korero, have partnered with government agencies to help whanau Māori struggling to get food and hygiene packs. Kaikorero Hurimoana Dennis joins Dale to talk about their ongoing mahi.

And Māori rapper Tipene Harmer tunes in to share his new waiata, Turangawaewae.

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

