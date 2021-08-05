Have Your Say On The Inquiry Into Illegal, Unregulated, And Unreported Fishing

Press Release – Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The inquiry will examine the implications of illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing in the Southern Ocean and the Pacific Ocean surrounding Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia. Through this inquiry the committee aims to understand how these activities affect the environment and Pacific countries and how effective current governance arrangements are to expose, deter, and enforce sanctions for IUU fishing activities. The committee will also look at the effectiveness of New Zealand’s efforts in regard to IUU fishing.

To assist with the inquiry the committee is seeking submissions to gain a better understanding of the broad implications of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. The committee wishes to focus particularly on:

The ecological and environmental effects on the Southern and Pacific Oceans, with concern for sustaining the marine habitat and preserving genetic diversity.

The societal effects on Pacific Island countries, including the consequences for the economy, the workforce, and the wider community.

The role that New Zealand, Pacific Island countries, and regional institutions have in exposing, deterring, and enforcing sanctions for IUU fishing activities.

The specific terms of reference for the committee’s work are attached to this press release below.

Chairperson Hon Jenny Salesa said “the committee is looking forward to engaging with people, organisations and businesses that are affected by illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, as well as related experts and interest groups. Members of our Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee are eager to explore the subject, evaluate New Zealand’s current role in IUU fishing, and discuss how New Zealand’s role may be improved in the future.”

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by midnight on 1 October 2021.

For more details about the inquiry:

