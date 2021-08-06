French Embassy Targeted To Mark Hiroshima Day

Press Release – Peace Action Wellington

The French Embassy will be targeted for its ongoing role in the nuclear poisoning of the Pacific by activists and artists following a day of krero and art-making at the Newtown Community Centre starting at 1pm on Saturday, 7th August. As we …

“As we commemorate the horror of the first atomic bomb dropped on

Hiroshima, it is important to acknowledge that the impact of nuclear

weapons and the ongoing effects of militarism and colonial oppression in

Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa have not stopped. Neither has the resistance by

Pacific peoples,” says Peace Action member Valerie Morse.

Speakers at the event will include scholar and writer Dr. Emalani Case

whose book Everything Ancient Was Once New: Indigenous Persistence from

Hawaii to Kahiki was published by UH Press in 2021. Emalani is active

in the movement to demilitarise Hawai’i and stop RIMPAC, the biennial

war games held in Hawai’i, as well as standing up for a free and

independent Pacific

Indigenous Pacific Uprising (IPU) members Sina Brown-Davis and Tāwhana

Chadwick will speak about the situation in Tahiti. IPU works to connect,

amplify and uplift resistance and alternatives to colonial oppression in

the Pacific.

The free event will also involve making activist art together including

a banner expressing solidarity with the Ma’ohi Nui people and the recent

day of action in Tahiti when thousands took to the streets under the

slogan: Mai te Paura Ātōmī i te Tiāmara’a / From Bomb contamination to

self determination.

The Ma’ohi Nui people were contaminated by French nuclear testing in

1974 and are still demanding reparations more than 40 years later.

Sina Brown Davis says, “the IPU stands with our Te Ao Maohi cousins and

their fight for self-determination. Tahitian independence would have

ensured that France would not have poinsoned lands, waters and peoples

with their nuclear testing. There can be no Pacific liberation without

self determination. We must decolonise now.”

“We are continuing our commitment to ethical remembering and active

opposition of structures which colonise, extract, displace, and destroy

for profit, “ says Ms Morse. “While as a nation we have been firm in our

rejection of nuclear arms in our waters, we must look further ashore and

listen to the voices of self-determination in the Pacific and reject

militarism.”

The event will end at the French Embassy.

