Forum News: Fiji Parliament Approves Ratification Of 2005 Agreement

Press Release – Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

I offer my warm congratulations to the Republic of Fiji for its unanimous approval in Parliament today, to ratify the 2005 Agreement Establishing the Pacific Islands Forum. It is a historic moment for Fiji and for our Forum family.

Upon Fiji’s ratification, the 2005 Agreement takes effect and represents a significant milestone in the regional relationships we have strengthened over the last half century. It is also timely as we commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Pacific Islands Forum this year.

I acknowledge the leadership of the Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Prime Minister of Fiji, the Honourable Josaia V. Bainimarama. The region continues to look towards Fiji’s guidance as we chart our 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, our region’s long-term vision for collective action to address the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.

I also take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to the Government and people of Fiji for the generosity and hospitality extended to the Forum Secretariat and staff, since 1973.

The Secretariat reaffirms its commitment to delivering its functions, as outlined in the 2005 Agreement, working for the benefit of all Forum Members, and in pursuit of Forum Leaders’ Vision for a region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion and prosperity, so that all Pacific people can lead free, healthy, and productive lives.

