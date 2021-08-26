Dual name altered for Shag River (Waihemo)

Press Release – New Zealand Geographic Board

The name of a river in Otago has been altered putting its Mori name at the front and centre to recognise the mana of the river. The decision was made by the Minister for Land Information Hon Damien OConnor. New Zealand Geographic Board Ng Pou …

The name of a river in Otago has been altered putting its Māori name at the front and centre to recognise the mana of the river.

The decision was made by the Minister for Land Information Hon Damien O’Connor.

New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa Chairperson Anselm Haanen says many submissions to the Board supported the change. However, because several objections were received Minister O’Connor was required to make the final decision.

“The dual name Waihemo / Shag River acknowledges the significance of both Māori and European histories of the river. It also meets the New Zealand Geographic Board’s modern and standardised conventions for dual names” says Mr Haanen.

“The meaning of Waihemo refers to the ‘river that has gone away’ or ‘dwindled’. Shag River was named by early whalers being descriptive of the seabird in the area.”

The proposal for the dual name alteration was submitted by Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki, both Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnanga and mana whenua.

The river flows for 75km, first southwest from the Kakanui Mountains, then across State Highway 85, then southeast to the Pacific Ocean at Shag Point / Matakaia. The river mouth is 7.5km east of Palmerston.

Dual names recognise partnership, equal significance of two languages and cultures, and distinct histories/stories. They allow for one or other or both names to be used verbally, while both names must be shown together on official documents such as signs and maps.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url