Rotary’s Response To Fiji’s Covid Crisis

Press Release – Rotary New Zealand World Community Service

Rotary New Zealand World Community Service continues to support the people of Fiji during their Covid Crisis, affecting in the main the island of Veti Levu being the most densely populated. Vulnerable communities most years in Fiji deal with the aftermath of cyclones and flooding desperately needing support to rebuild their homes and replace chattels. Fiji has made great strides in recent years “building back better” following these events. Covid is different as the destruction has a greater impact on livelihoods due to loss of jobs and income as borders are closed to their main income earner tourism. Health resources are stretched leaving people in rural areas very little in the way of support. Large numbers of the most vulnerable often live in informal settlements and squatter villages. One of Rotary’s partners in Fiji continues to reach out to those who have no option but to live in overcrowded accommodation including dwellings often made from cardboard, wood, corrugated iron, plastic sheeting and metal from oil drums etc. with lack of sanitation, clean drinking water and open sewers. Pollution and disease is not uncommon. A number of New Zealand based International NGO’s are supporting Fiji along with Rotary. Rotary’s response is at the grassroots level directly to identified communities who have not received support from other agencies. Its website Home Page lists options as to how New Zealanders can support their near neighbours in some of their darkest days. https://www.rnzwcs.org

