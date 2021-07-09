Over 11,000 Seats Added As Rarotonga Takes Off!

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Kiwis are keener than ever to head to our island neighbours for some R&R, so much so that Air New Zealand has added additional capacity to its Auckland-Rarotonga route to deliver New Zealanders straight to the warm beaches of the Cook Islands.

The additional flights will give holidaymakers the choice of 11 different flights per week from Monday 16 August, up from nine per week the airline is currently operating. This will increase to 12 flights per week over the October school holidays.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer & Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the incredible demand for flights to Rarotonga is no surprise, especially as the temperature has well and truly dropped here at home.

“We want to help as many Kiwis as possible get away for a much-needed break, so it’s great we have been able to add more than 11,000 additional seats to our schedule to meet the increased demand.”

“Not only is this great for the airline, with tourism being the mainstay of the Cook Islands economy, it’s fantastic that we can deliver more New Zealanders than ever to the island nation to help support their post-pandemic recovery.

Customers will be required to wear masks on board flights to and from Rarotonga, and additional screening questions will be asked at check-in. To be eligible to travel, customers will need to have been in New Zealand for the preceding 14 days.

Air New Zealand’s Rarotonga schedule is as follows:

Origin Destination Travel Frequency AKL RAR 16 Aug – 03 Oct & 18 Oct – 31 Oct 11 times per week. RAR AKL 16 Aug – 03 Oct & 18 Oct – 31 Oct AKL RAR 4 Oct – 17 Oct 12 times per week. RAR AKL 4 Oct – 17 Oct

Flights are now on sale at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url