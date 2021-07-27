Local EU Statement On The Victory Of Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa

Press Release – Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific

The European Union and its Member States congratulate Honourable Fiame Naomi Mataafa for her victory after the election of 9 April 2021. As trusted and longstanding partners of Samoa, sharing the values of democracy and the rule of law, the European Union …

The European Union and its Member States congratulate Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa for her victory after the election of 9 April 2021. As trusted and longstanding partners of Samoa, sharing the values of democracy and the rule of law, the European Union and its Member States thank the outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Saliele Malielegaoi for his past leadership and look forward to working with the first female Prime Minister of Samoa.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url