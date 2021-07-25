Forum Secretary General Puna Congratulates New Samoa Prime Minister, Hon Fiame Mata’afa

Press Release – Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

I offer my congratulations to the Hon. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on being confirmed as the Prime Minister of Samoa. As Samoa’s first woman prime minister, it is a historic moment for Samoa, and our Forum family.

I urge all parties involved to continue to uphold the rule of law and carry out the necessary steps to ensure the peaceful transfer of power. I also commend the Samoan people for allowing the democratic, constitutional, and legal processes to take their proper course. As espoused under the Biketawa Declaration, it is important for Samoa and our region that all is done to uphold respect for the rule of law, democratic process, and the peaceful transfer of power.

I acknowledge the distinguished tenure of Hon. Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Neioti Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, and his able leadership of Samoa and in the region over the last 22 years. Hon Malielegaoi will remain a great leader and elder statesman of Samoa and indeed our Blue Pacific continent.

I wish Prime Minister Mata’afa all the best as she takes on the role at a most unprecedented time in our global history. The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat reaffirms its commitment to Samoa, its people, and its leaders.

