Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021 List
Press Release – New Zealand Government
QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2021 The New Zealand Order of Merit DNZM To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE For services to ecological research Mrs Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM For services … Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE For services to ecological research Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell For services to business, healthcare and governance Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon For services to Pacific and tertiary education Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO For services to the public service Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy For services to audiology and communication science Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond For services to health and education Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley For services to paediatric and neonatal care Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP For services to biotechnology and business Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher For services to Māori and education Mr Murray Ian Bain For services to tertiary education and digital learning Mrs Margaret Mary Baker For services to Special Olympics Ms Carol Ann Beaumont For services to the union movement and women’s rights Mr David Ross Black For services to health Mr James Anthony Brownlie For services to agriculture and education Ms Jamie Bull For services to the performing arts and the community Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard For services to conservation and paddle sports Mr Garry Keith Carnachan For services to secondary school sport Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman For services to rural women and rural communities Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera For services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry Ms Fiona Mary Gower For services to rural women and governance Dr Anne Denise Guy For services to infant mental health Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP For services to education Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM For services to people with disabilities Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson For services to plant science Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM For services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp For services to street dance and youth Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook For services to family law and children’s rights Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane For services to swimming Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman For services to Māori and art Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell For services to cardiac physiology Dr Linda Janet Robertson For services to Occupational Therapy and seniors Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson For services to women, youth and the Pacific community Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo For services to sports media Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM For services to the community Professor Harold John Simpson For services to art education Ms Darien Ruth Takle For services to the performing arts Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer For services to Māori and health Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum For services to art Mrs Beverley Celia Watson For services to race relations and youth Mr Bruce William Massy Wills For services to agriculture and the environment Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis Dr Wolfgang Scholz For services to engineering and metals-based industry Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson For services to the zoological industry and conservation Mr David John Appleyard For services to education Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald For services to hockey Ms Jane Ross Arnott For services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt For services to digital learning Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP For services to health and the community Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis For services to conservation and Māori Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm For services to humanitarian advocacy and photography Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi For services to migrant and refugee communities Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds For services to special education Dr Graeme Alexander Downes For services to music and music education Mr Miles Denis Ellery For services to youth, education and the community Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP For services to Pacific education Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell For services to netball Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams For services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising Dr Michael John Fletcher For services to social and public policy Dr Janet Seymour Frater For services as a General Practitioner Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM For services to conservation Mr Sameer Handa For services to business and New Zealand-India relations Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque For services to education governance Mr Bruce Henry Hart For services to education Mr Francis William Helps For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Shireen May Helps For services to wildlife conservation Mr Michael David Holdsworth For services to Special Olympics Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins For services to conservation and the community Mr Peter Ronald Horne For services to bowls and Paralympic sport Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP For services to special education Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr For services to mycology Ms Mary Louise Kisler For services to art history and curation Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury For services to conservation Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan For services to nursing Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons For services to netball and education Dr Peter Alexander Maddison For services to conservation Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega For services to Pacific performing arts Ms Tanya Soliali’i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a) For services to Pacific performing arts Ms Phillis-Jean Meti For services to sport, particularly golf Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell For services to intersex advocacy and education Mr Ted Turua Ngataki For services to Māori and the community Ms Caron Orelowitz For services to podiatry Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati For services to music Ms Janet Louise Peters For services to mental health Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP For services to seniors and the community Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton) For services to medical education, particularly general practice Ms Tere Veronica Rapley For services to music and television Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland For services to netball and governance Mr Robin John Simmons For services to the rail industry Ms Gina Solomon For services to conservation and governance Reverend Janice Ellen Stead For services to sport and the community Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley For services to prisoners’ welfare and Māori Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana For services to Māori and governance Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney For services to education, particularly Pacific education Ms Karen Vercoe For services to governance and sport Mr Graeme Douglas Watts For services to the community and charity fundraising Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP For services to netball and the community Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha For services to health and Māori Mrs Louisa Humphry For services to the Kiribati community and culture The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson For services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities Mrs Michelle Susan Grant For services to victims of sexual violence Mr David Alan Matthews For services to people with disabilities Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin For services to sports governance and public service Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black For services to emergency management Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay For services to local government and the community Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP For services to the community Mr Graeme Rodney Baker For services to the community Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker For services to cricket and the community Ms Jacquetta Bell For services to the arts and the community Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP For services to dentistry and local government Mrs Suzanne Blakely For services to refugees and ESOL education Mr Bruce Edwin Bold For services to the community Sergeant Andrew George Brooke For services to Search and Rescue Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron For services to the community and local government Mr Charles Edwin Campbell For services to the performing arts Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan For services to Search and Rescue Mr Kevin Graham Curtis For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community Mrs Diana Lois Dobson For services to wildlife conservation Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards For services to historical research and the community Ms Carol Annette Frost For services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons For services to health Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield For services to college football Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community Mr Gary Irving Lang For services to Special Olympics and the community Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear For services to inclusive education Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP For services to the community Miss Judith Elaine Livingston For services to music and the community Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP For services to health and the community Mr Habib Ullah Marwat For services to Muslim and ethnic communities Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer For services to victim support Mrs Mila Kim Oh For services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch For services to the community and public service Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi For services to the Samoan community Miss Anita Ruth Prime For services to youth and the community Mr Alan John Reekie For services to performing arts governance Mrs Diana Helen Reid For services to cancer support Mrs Jannette Leah Riley For services to cancer support and fundraising Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts For services to quilting and patchwork craft Mrs Benita Jane Robinson For services to the community Mr John Robert Sandison, JP For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele For services to the union movement and Samoan community Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton For services to the community Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel For services to the community Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor For services to bowls and the community Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder For services to Māori and the community Mr Paul Eric Tyson For services to sport and the community Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer Mrs Kim Heather Ward For services to the community Mrs Janice Valida White For services to seniors and people with disabilities Mr Gordon Wu For services to the Chinese community Serviceman M For services to the New Zealand Defence Force C/- New Zealand Defence Force Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM For services to the New Zealand Defence Force C/- New Zealand Defence Force
QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2021
The New Zealand Order of Merit
DNZM
To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mrs Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM
For services to Māori, music and television
Ms Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE
For services to tennis
KNZM
To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM
For services to medical research
Mr Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE
For services to rugby and the community
Mr Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM
For services to art
CNZM
To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr David Charles Cull
Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 26 April 2021, prior to the date of decease.
For services to local government
Mr Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP
For services to the community and conservation
Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane
For services to education, psychology and Māori
Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall
For services to food science and technology
Mr Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere
For services to the aquaculture industry and Māori
ONZM
To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
HONORARY
To be an Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
MNZM
To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
HONORARY
To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
The Queen’s Service Order
QSO
To be Companions of the Queen’s Service Order:
The Queen’s Service Medal
QSM
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration
DSD
Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE
For services to ecological research
Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell
For services to business, healthcare and governance
Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon
For services to Pacific and tertiary education
Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO
For services to the public service
Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy
For services to audiology and communication science
Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond
For services to health and education
Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley
For services to paediatric and neonatal care
Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP
For services to biotechnology and business
Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher
For services to Māori and education
Mr Murray Ian Bain
For services to tertiary education and digital learning
Mrs Margaret Mary Baker
For services to Special Olympics
Ms Carol Ann Beaumont
For services to the union movement and women’s rights
Mr David Ross Black
For services to health
Mr James Anthony Brownlie
For services to agriculture and education
Ms Jamie Bull
For services to the performing arts and the community
Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard
For services to conservation and paddle sports
Mr Garry Keith Carnachan
For services to secondary school sport
Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman
For services to rural women and rural communities
Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera
For services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry
Ms Fiona Mary Gower
For services to rural women and governance
Dr Anne Denise Guy
For services to infant mental health
Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP
For services to education
Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM
For services to people with disabilities
Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson
For services to plant science
Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM
For services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations
Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp
For services to street dance and youth
Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook
For services to family law and children’s rights
Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane
For services to swimming
Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman
For services to Māori and art
Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell
For services to cardiac physiology
Dr Linda Janet Robertson
For services to Occupational Therapy and seniors
Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson
For services to women, youth and the Pacific community
Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo
For services to sports media
Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM
For services to the community
Professor Harold John Simpson
For services to art education
Ms Darien Ruth Takle
For services to the performing arts
Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer
For services to Māori and health
Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum
For services to art
Mrs Beverley Celia Watson
For services to race relations and youth
Mr Bruce William Massy Wills
For services to agriculture and the environment
Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams
For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis
Dr Wolfgang Scholz
For services to engineering and metals-based industry
Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson
For services to the zoological industry and conservation
Mr David John Appleyard
For services to education
Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald
For services to hockey
Ms Jane Ross Arnott
For services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy
Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora
For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities
Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt
For services to digital learning
Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP
For services to health and the community
Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis
For services to conservation and Māori
Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm
For services to humanitarian advocacy and photography
Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi
For services to migrant and refugee communities
Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds
For services to special education
Dr Graeme Alexander Downes
For services to music and music education
Mr Miles Denis Ellery
For services to youth, education and the community
Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP
For services to Pacific education
Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell
For services to netball
Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams
For services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising
Dr Michael John Fletcher
For services to social and public policy
Dr Janet Seymour Frater
For services as a General Practitioner
Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM
For services to conservation
Mr Sameer Handa
For services to business and New Zealand-India relations
Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque
For services to education governance
Mr Bruce Henry Hart
For services to education
Mr Francis William Helps
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Shireen May Helps
For services to wildlife conservation
Mr Michael David Holdsworth
For services to Special Olympics
Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins
For services to conservation and the community
Mr Peter Ronald Horne
For services to bowls and Paralympic sport
Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP
For services to special education
Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr
For services to mycology
Ms Mary Louise Kisler
For services to art history and curation
Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury
For services to conservation
Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan
For services to nursing
Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons
For services to netball and education
Dr Peter Alexander Maddison
For services to conservation
Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega
For services to Pacific performing arts
Ms Tanya Soliali’i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a)
For services to Pacific performing arts
Ms Phillis-Jean Meti
For services to sport, particularly golf
Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell
For services to intersex advocacy and education
Mr Ted Turua Ngataki
For services to Māori and the community
Ms Caron Orelowitz
For services to podiatry
Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati
For services to music
Ms Janet Louise Peters
For services to mental health
Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP
For services to seniors and the community
Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton)
For services to medical education, particularly general practice
Ms Tere Veronica Rapley
For services to music and television
Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland
For services to netball and governance
Mr Robin John Simmons
For services to the rail industry
Ms Gina Solomon
For services to conservation and governance
Reverend Janice Ellen Stead
For services to sport and the community
Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley
For services to prisoners’ welfare and Māori
Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana
For services to Māori and governance
Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney
For services to education, particularly Pacific education
Ms Karen Vercoe
For services to governance and sport
Mr Graeme Douglas Watts
For services to the community and charity fundraising
Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP
For services to netball and the community
Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha
For services to health and Māori
Mrs Louisa Humphry
For services to the Kiribati community and culture
The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson
For services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities
Mrs Michelle Susan Grant
For services to victims of sexual violence
Mr David Alan Matthews
For services to people with disabilities
Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin
For services to sports governance and public service
Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black
For services to emergency management
Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay
For services to local government and the community
Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP
For services to the community
Mr Graeme Rodney Baker
For services to the community
Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker
For services to cricket and the community
Ms Jacquetta Bell
For services to the arts and the community
Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP
For services to dentistry and local government
Mrs Suzanne Blakely
For services to refugees and ESOL education
Mr Bruce Edwin Bold
For services to the community
Sergeant Andrew George Brooke
For services to Search and Rescue
Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron
For services to the community and local government
Mr Charles Edwin Campbell
For services to the performing arts
Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan
For services to Search and Rescue
Mr Kevin Graham Curtis
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Diana Lois Dobson
For services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards
For services to historical research and the community
Ms Carol Annette Frost
For services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation
Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons
For services to health
Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield
For services to college football
Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Gary Irving Lang
For services to Special Olympics and the community
Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear
For services to inclusive education
Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP
For services to the community
Miss Judith Elaine Livingston
For services to music and the community
Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP
For services to health and the community
Mr Habib Ullah Marwat
For services to Muslim and ethnic communities
Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer
For services to victim support
Mrs Mila Kim Oh
For services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations
Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch
For services to the community and public service
Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi
For services to the Samoan community
Miss Anita Ruth Prime
For services to youth and the community
Mr Alan John Reekie
For services to performing arts governance
Mrs Diana Helen Reid
For services to cancer support
Mrs Jannette Leah Riley
For services to cancer support and fundraising
Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts
For services to quilting and patchwork craft
Mrs Benita Jane Robinson
For services to the community
Mr John Robert Sandison, JP
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele
For services to the union movement and Samoan community
Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton
For services to the community
Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel
For services to the community
Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor
For services to bowls and the community
Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder
For services to Māori and the community
Mr Paul Eric Tyson
For services to sport and the community
Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer
Mrs Kim Heather Ward
For services to the community
Mrs Janice Valida White
For services to seniors and people with disabilities
Mr Gordon Wu
For services to the Chinese community
Serviceman M
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
C/- New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
C/- New Zealand Defence Force
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url