Waiting For Vaccines Is A Dangerous Game

“The delay of the vaccine roll out to the general population by several weeks shows how disorganised the Government is,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The sooner the country is vaccinated, the safer we will be. The current outbreaks in Victoria and Taiwan show how dangerous waiting can be.

“Taiwan has led world in the response to COVID-19 and yet even it didn’t avoid another outbreak.

“The Government told us we were at the front of the queue, now we’re 110th in terms of percentage of the population who’ve had at least one dose administered. We’re doing worse than Lebanon, Fiji and Kazakhstan.

“We’ve been told that we don’t need to rush because we’re COVID free, well it only takes one leak from MIQ for that to no longer be the case.

“The Government’s lack of urgency is putting New Zealanders at risk. ACT has been one step ahead with our positive plans of how to overcome the COVID crisis. The principles of our COVID-19 Response Plan can be found here. I encourage the Government have a read and start being more proactive with its response.”

