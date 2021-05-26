Tonight – On Pio Terei Tonight – On Māori Television …

Press Release – Maori Television Service

Entertainer, singer, comedian, MNZM and ‘Spayed Cat’ Jackie Clarke, joins actor (The Dead Lands, Love and Monsters), director, producer and TV host Te Kohe “TK” Tuhaka on the couch with Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams on PIO TEREI TONIGHT, Thursday 26 May 2021 at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Wellington-born soul singer and song writer, Louis Baker (Ngāpuhi), has one of the most distinctive voices in modern music today, crafting songs from a place of deep artistic integrity. Louis performs his new single ‘Brighter Day’,

Our Surprise Singer is Rotorua’s Krissy Knap, singing Randi Crawford’s ‘You Bring the Sun Out’.

‘Saint Nix’ recognises the mahi of Lana Tonga of the Mahi Tahi Trust, a mental health support worker who is always smiling and willing to help anyone. She sometimes goes unnoticed because she is so humble, always giving and never asking for anything in return.

Don’t miss PIO TEREI TONIGHT – Thursday at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

