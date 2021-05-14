Singing For 5 Minutes Of Fame – On Māori Television!

Press Release – Maori Television

New Zealand’s undiscovered singing stars take a shot at fame when they go head-to-head in Māori Television’s new talent show 5 MINUTES OF FAME premiering tonight – Thursday 13 May 2021 – at 8.30 PM.

Hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, the series is unique as two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group. There are eight performances per heat and a total of six heats; only four category winners per heat progress to the quarter finals.

In the end, eight contestants will compete head-to-head in the final of 5 MINUTES OF FAME before the top four – a teen, a female, a male and a group – face off in song in a bid to win the overall title. The category winners and overall title winner will share a prize pool of $15,000.

“It’s really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category,” concedes singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga). “The amount of talent out there is amazing so to have two contestants go up against each other – with us having to say who goes through on the spot – is nerve-wracking to say the least.”

An award-winning musician, Pere (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Wai) agrees. “Choosing between contestants is the hardest part of this job – in fact, it’s the worst part! But it’s just as much about giving feedback and kōrero that will help them develop and perhaps come back for another go.

“I’m lucky to have my mate Bella there to add some professionalism, advice and perspective. She’s guided the talent in the rehearsals leading up to their performances so she has some idea of their abilities whereas I have no idea until I hear them that first time on stage.”

That’s another unique point of difference of 5 MINUTES OF FAME – the one-on-one mentorship that each act receives on stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats are filmed. “I’d like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery,” says Bella. “So I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes …

“It’s incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full ‘she-bang’! But our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves.”

Coming up on 5 MINUTES OF FAME:

· HEAT 1 – Thursday 13 May 2021 at 8.30 PM

TEEN: James Stent from Kawerau with ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ by Frank Sinatra versus Te Pumanawa Rogers from Pakuranga, Auckland, with ‘At Last’ by Etta James.

MALE: Hikawera Ferris, 24, from Christchurch with Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ versus James Blake, 36, from Napier with ‘Maumahara Noa Ahau’ by Brannigan Kaa.

FEMALE: Amy Maynard, 33, from Hamilton with ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga versus Talitha Blake from Napier with ‘Creep’ by Radiohead.

GROUP: Tui Eilish Tahere-Katene, 14, from the Kāpiti Coast and James Stent from Ōtaki with ‘Love You Like I’m Gonna Lose You’ by Meghan Trainor and John Legend versus the Lei Lows from Gisborne with ‘Knock Three Times’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn.

· HEAT 2 – Thursday 20 May 2021 at 8.30 PM

TEEN: Tui-Elish Tahere-Katene, 14, from the Kāpiti Coast with ‘She Works Hard for the Money’ by Donna Summer versus Auckland 10-year-old Jaya Rees with the Whitney Houston classic, ‘I Have Nothing’.

MALE: Callen Melaugh from Auckland with ‘Feeling Good’ by Michael Buble versus William Rauhina from Taupō with ‘Me and Mrs Jones’ by Billy Paul.

FEMALE: Tayla Gillard from Tuakau with ‘Daddy Lessons’ by Beyonce versus Hinera O’Rourke from Whanganui with ‘Leave with Me’ by Sons of Zion.

GROUP: James and Talitha Blake from Napier with ‘It Only Happens’ by Renee Geyer versus Grace whānau with ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ by Lauryn Hill.

· QUARTER FINAL 1 – Thursday 27 May 2021 at 8.30 PM

· HEAT 3 – Thursday 3 June 2021 at 8.30 PM

TEEN: Lucian McDemott from Taupō with ‘I Don’t Wanna Be You Anymore’ by Billie Eilish versus Rebecca Rice from Auckland with ‘Just My Imagination’ by Jessica Mauboy.

MALE: Chey Peters Wereta from Palmerston North with ‘Bring Change’ by Six60 versus the ‘Blind Assassin’ from Putaruru, Jayke Homairangi Hopa, with ‘These Arms of Mine’ by Otis Redding.

FEMALE: Atamira Walker, 32, from Napier with ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ by Bill Withers versus Madz Parker, 36, from the Waikato with ‘Not Gonna Cry’ by Mary J Bilge.

GROUP: The Pereira whānau from Kaikohe – sisters Sana (22), Aaliyah (20) and Tyla-Jade (14) – with ‘Love’ by Keisha Cole versus Dynasty and Darlene Marshall from Tūrangi with ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ by Beyonce.

· HEAT 4 – Thursday 10 June 2021

TEEN: Georgia Astridge, age 11, from Auckland with ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ by Sam Cooke versus Makayla Purcell-Mainini, age 17, from Napier with ‘Rise Up’ by Andra Day.

MALE: Yusuf Guessous with ‘Halo’ versus Matt Williams, 35, from Auckland with ‘You Give Me Something’ by James Morrison.

FEMALE: Teuila Tuibena from Auckland with ‘Fate’ by HER versus Mahinarangi Paige Lawrence from Flaxmere in Hastings with ‘Misty Blue’ by Dorothy Moore.

GROUP: Tuakau Youth Centre with ‘Ain’t No Use’ by LAB versus Lady Renaissance – Elaina Hillman, Monique Urwin and Kyro Henare from Papakura, Māngere and Waiuku – with ‘Weak’ by SWV.

· QUARTER FINAL 2 – Thursday 17 June 2021

· HEAT 5 – Thursday 24 June 2021

TEEN: Kapowairua Waitai, age 13, from Kaitaia with ‘Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing’ by Tori Kelly versus Tyree Wall, age 14, from Taupō with ’Ordinary People’ by John Legend.

MALE: Cameron Rota, 22, from Whakatāne with ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers versus Nev Rolston, 25, from Tauranga with ‘Whiskey Glasses’ by Morgan Wallen.

FEMALE: Kisha-Rose Woodhouse from Christchurch with ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys versus Letitia Butler from Motukaraka in Northland with ‘Mirror’.

GROUP: Pereira whānau with ‘Love’ by Keisha Cole versus Mons and Hooks – Monique Te Paea and Hoki Kepa from Lower Hutt – with ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ by Aretha Franklin.

· HEAT 6 – Thursday 1 July 2021

TEEN: Tamatoa Randall, age 11, from Nelson with ‘Glitter’ by Benee versus Nikau Grace from Ōtaki with ‘Evergreen’ by YEBBA.

MALE: Pereri King from Napier with ‘Love Won’t Let Me Wait’ by Major Harris versus Adam Ragitaawa from Upper Hutt with ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again’.

FEMALE: JK from Christchurch with ‘Mirror’ by Maddison Ward versus Peyton Morete from Wellington with ‘When We Were Young’ by Adele.

GROUP: TTRU – Te Ara Pounamu Pukeroa, Totorewa Malcolm and Uale Lefaoseu from Rotorua – with ‘Leave With Me’ by Sons of Zion versus Soul Purpose – Maile Ronald, Thomas Raki and S’ao Tafao from Auckland – with ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ by Marvin Gaye.

· QUARTER FINAL 3 – Thursday 8 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

· QUARTER FINAL WILDCARD – Thursday 15 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

· DECIDER FINAL – Thursday 22 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

· GRAND FINAL – Thursday 29 July 2021 at 8.30 PM.

5 MINUTES OF FAME premieres on Māori Television tonight – Thursday 13 May 2021 – at 8.30 PM.

