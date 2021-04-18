Statement From Provisional Government of West Papua On Political Refugee Beny Wenda

Press Release – Federal Republic of West Papua

This a statement from Yoab Syatfle, the Prime Minister of the Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua. This is our response to the statement from Beny Wenda political refugee who has obtained asylum in the United Kingdom which …

This a statement from Yoab Syatfle, the Prime Minister of the Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua.

This is our response to the statement from Beny Wenda political refugee who has obtained asylum in the United Kingdom which he submitted to the paper online the Australian and Australia West Papua Association base in Sydney and was subsequently published on Monday April 12,2021 and which the following “We will welcome’s China help with opens arms: West Papua rebel leader “.

Officials of the Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua fundamentally reject this statement from Beny Wenda who is not a Leader of West Papua not instead merely an activist. This is just expression of Beny Wenda’s private interest and not in the least advancing the interest of West Papua and struggle for its people for independence.

The Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua keeps all member countries of the United Nations including China being member of the UN Security Council, in high esteem and appreciates all these efforts in the protection and survivability of the indigenous people all over the world.

We are seeking international political and humanitarian by pursuing diplomatic efforts and maintaining an open communication with all member countries of the United Nations.

We are not in any way creating political conspiracy nor an impasse, but are strictly following the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, the UN Charter and the Rules and Procedures of the General Assembly.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url