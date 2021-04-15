L.U.T.E – New Theatre Work In Wellington

Press Release – Le Moana

L U T E (Lies Underneath The Earth)

A new theatre work in development

Written by Kasi Valu

Directed by Kaisa Fa’atui & Albert Latailakepa

Friday 30th April 2021

Drama One Studio

Te Whaea, 11 Hutchinson Road, Newtown, Wellington

2:00pm & 6:00pm

Tickets: $5 – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lute-tickets-149798002859

As an actor and writer, it is our duty for our Art to be responsive and reflective of the current social, political, environmental, cultural and economic climate of our society – Kasi Valu

Directed by recent graduates of Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama school and featuring a powerful line up of Aotearoa’s emerging creative talent, L U T E explores the life experiences of a young Tongan woman and her tumultuous journey of discovery leading up to her university graduation. This coming of age theatre work is a direct call to action from the rising voice of Tongan writer Kasi Valu.

Directors

Kaisa Fa’atui – Fa’atoia, Vaiala, Gataivai, Vaito’omuli Palauli, Vaovai Falealili, Samoa

Albert Latailakepa – Ma’ufanga, Tonga / Luatuanu’u, Samoa

Writer

Kasi Valu – Ma’ufanga, Lapaha, Tonga

Actors

Te Ani Solomon – Ngati Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngati Ranginui, Aotearoa

Maurea Perez – Nukunonu, Tokelau / Oinafa, Rotuma

Luz Eliana Folau Brown – Vaimoso, Le’auva’a, Samoa / Hakupu, Niue

Uatesoni Filikitonga – Ha’ano, Pukotala, Holopeka, Ha’apai, Navutoka, Afa,

Hahake Tongatapu, Tonga

Ahry Purcell – Rarotonga, Mangaia, Cook Islands / Saleleloga, Malaela,

Samoa

Seiyan Thompson-Tonga – Ngati Mahuta, Waikato, Aotearoa / Aitutaki, Mitiaro, Cook

Islands

Brett Taefu – Tanugamanono, Salamumu, Samoa

