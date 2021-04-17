COVID-19 Prevention Medical Equipment Handed To Nauru

Press Release – UNDP Fiji

Nadi, Fiji – The Nauru Government has received medical equipment and supplies crucial for its COVID-19 prevention and response. This was made possible through an initiative to support Nauru’s strategic response to COVID-19, that is funded by the India-UN Development Fund, UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), Multi-Country Western Pacific Integrated HIV & TB Programme Funded by the Global Fund and UN Development Programme (UNDP).

The personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields, goggles, gloves, gowns and masks; worth US$84,178 were handed over and departed Nadi International Airport for Nauru today.

H.E. Michael Aroi, Nauru High Commissioner said, “I am thankful for the provision of PPE which are very crucial items for our medical staff to conduct their tasks safely and efficiently. We have received COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility and now with PPE, we will strengthen our strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Acting High Commissioner of India, Mr. Saifullah Khan said that the grant of one million dollars under the India-UN Development Fund will strengthen Nauru’s strategic response and preparedness to the pandemic. This is in addition to the 10,000 doses of the India-made Covishield (AstraZeneca) vaccines gifted by the Government of India. It reached Nauru on Thursday 8 April 2021 and will enable Nauru to roll out its vaccine programme from Monday 19 April 2021.

The COVID-19 response support project for Nauru is implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Nauru Ministry of Health, with technical assistance provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Akeem Ali, Acting Director of Pacific Technical Support and the acting WHO Representative to the South Pacific said, “Nauru has been working tirelessly to prepare for COVID-19 which includes looking at the health system as a whole and addressing gaps to ensure the country is resilient. The provision of these medical equipment is a part of this effort. We are glad to see that Nauru’s medical teams are now better equipped and better trained, and WHO is very glad to be working with Nauru throughout the process.”

Levan Bouadze, Resident Representative, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji said, “We are pleased to be part of this initiative which enables Nauru to strengthen its health sector to respond to challenges associated with COVID-19. I would like to thank the government of India for its generous support to this project and WHO, our partner in implementation, for excellent cooperation in this great example of south-south cooperation.”

The support programme commenced in July 2020 to strengthen health sector by providing medical equipment and supplies in preparation for COVID-19 scenario. It also supports Nauru to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages (Sustainable Development Goal 3).

