Air New Zealand Scales Up COVID-19 Compassionate Refund Capability

A dedicated team has been set up to review COVID-19 compassionate refunds, making it easier for Air New Zealand customers who currently hold a credit to request a refund on compassionate grounds.

The airline’s compassionate refund policy has been in place since the start of COVID-19. Customers who can no longer travel due to ill health or financial hardship caused by COVID-19 can apply for a compassionate refund.

Air New Zealand Chief Sales and Customer Officer Leanne Geraghty says it’s been a tough time for many Kiwis after a year of COVID-related border closures and the airline wanted to remind customers about this policy.

“We’re now a year on from the start of COVID-19 and know that for many, circumstances have changed. None of us knew how long this was going to last, and how deep the impacts would be. By now, we thought more borders would be open.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support New Zealanders have shown the airline as we’ve dealt with the impacts of COVID-19. Kiwis in huge numbers have been using the online credit tool to book domestically and we expect another big boost when quarantine-free travel across the Tasman and to the Cook Islands is open. However, we know for some, travel is still out of reach and we want to do what we can to help.”

Customers who hold a credit with the airline and would like to request a COVID-19 compassionate refund can call the dedicated phone line between 8am-7pm Monday to Friday on 0800 747 800 or email covidrefunds@airnz.co.nz. A call back message service will also be available. Customers who booked through a third-party should contact their travel agent in the first instance to arrange a refund.

