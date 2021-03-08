Resene Customers Donate More Than 275,000 Cans Of Food To The Salvation Army

Press Release – Salvation Army

Resene customers have tipped the total number of cans of food delivered during the Hunger for Colour Appeal to a staggering 275,000 cans. Held every February for the last seven years, the Resene Hunger for Colour Appeal sees cans swapped instore for Resene testpots. The cans bolster The Salvation Army’s Foodbanks at just the right time.

“Our Foodbanks are often depleted at the start of the year, when many people rely on them to put food on the table after meeting the extra expenses a new school year brings,” Salvation Army Territorial Director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell says.

“We are blessed that Resene ColorShops, like The Salvation Army, are based all around the country and people are generous in donating to their local foodbanks through this appeal.”

The Resene Hunger for Colour Appeal started as a result of the Canterbury Earthquakes, when the company collected cans for those affected by the emergency. It was so well supported by customers that Resene began it as an important annual campaign. During that time, Resene has collected over 275,000 cans for The Salvation Army.

Last year 130,000 food parcels were distributed by The Salvation Army last year – more than double the number in 2019. This year, more than 40,000 cans of food were swapped for Resene testpots during the February appeal.

“The success of the campaign shows the enthusiasm New Zealanders have for helping others struggling to put food on their table, and for colour and DIY projects,” Resene Marketing Manager Karen Warman says.

“With winter just around the corner and our centres starting to run low on stock they really appreciate Hunger for Colour. It’s a relief for them to know that generous people in their communities always get behind this campaign. This support makes a huge difference in their planning for the extra people who rely on us for help over winter.”

This year Hastings saw the biggest community support for the campaign with 1972 cans donated. Over the past five years the Palmerston North Resene ColorShop has received more than 8,900 donated cans during the appeal.

“Pretty much everywhere we have a foodbank, there’s a Resene ColorShop so it’s an incredibly important annual fundraiser for us. We’re really grateful to Resene for the past seven years of support and their commitment to running the campaign again,” Jono says.

Resene Marketing Manager Karen Warman says they were thrilled by the response of their customers.

‘We’re really impressed by how many people have supported us this year especially given how difficult things have been for so many Kiwis. We’re very proud of being part of this campaign, working with our fellow New Zealanders to make a difference for struggling people and adding colour to customers’ lives.’

