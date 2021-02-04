Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori Welcomes Matariki 2022 Announcement

Press Release – Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

The Māori Language Commission has welcomed the announcement that Matariki will be marked as a public holiday next year on Friday 24 June 2022.

“We are delighted that an event unique to our part of the world will be honoured in this way,” said commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

“Matariki celebrations are found across Polynesia, from Makali’i in Hawaii, Matali’i in Sāmoa and Matariki here in Aotearoa: the rise of the stars will always remind us of home.”

“Today’s announcement is fitting as 2021 marks 20 years since the Māori Language Commission began promoting Matariki as an event for all New Zealanders.”

