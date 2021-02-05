Press Release By The USP Council

Pacific Scoop
February 5, 2021Pacific Press Releases

The Council of the University of the South Pacific at its Special Meeting held today, Friday 5 February 2021 decided as follows:

The Council was not consulted over Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s deportation, that it has not made a decision to dismiss him and expressed disappointment that it was not advised, as Professor Ahluwalia’s employer, of the decision to deport him.

The Council has established a Sub-committee, chaired by the President of Nauru including the Council Representatives of Australia, Tonga, Niue, Solomon Islands, Samoa and two Senate Representatives to look into this matter.

The Sub-committee will bring recommendations on these matters to Council.

In the interim, Dr Giulio Masasso Tu’ikolongahau Paunga, will be Acting Vice-Chancellor and President.

